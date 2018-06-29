‘Capital Gazette’ To Publish Friday, Despite Deadly Newspaper Shooting

In a world filled with fake news, freedom of the press remains essential.

At least five people died in a shooting at the Capital Gazette in Annapolis, Maryland, on Thursday.

Despite the deadly attack, according to an ABC News report, Capital Gazette photojournalist Joshua McKerrow tweeted that he and his colleagues plan to publish an issue tomorrow with the help of reporters from the Baltimore Sun. The Baltimore Sun owns Capital Gazette, and its reporters are there helping put together Friday’s issue.

McKerrow said on Twitter, “Continuing to cover story with Capital journalists Chase Cook and Pat Ferguson. Thanks to our @baltimoresun colleagues who are here too. There will be a Capital Friday.”

While it’s unfathomable to some for the journalists and staff at the Capital Gazette to consider writing this story in which they and their slain co-workers feature, it’s also heartening to see that even something this terrible will not deter the freedom of the press. The remaining staff are bravely moving forward and doing their jobs to provide people with the information they need.

The Inquisitr reported earlier that the alleged shooter, 38-year-old Jarrod Ramos, sued the newspaper in 2013 for defamation. In the suit, Ramos complained that staff writer Eric Thomas Hartley defamed him. Hartley no longer works for the Capital Gazette. The journalist moved on to Norfolk, Virginia, to a publication called the Virginian Pilot. At this point, it appears he may have targeted people specifically, and he has an unsettling history with the paper as well as with the law.

Tronc, the parent company of the newspaper, released a statement thanking first responders for their quick actions.

“We are deeply saddened today by the attack in our Capital-Gazette newsroom. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families. We are focused now on providing our employees and their families with support during this tragic time. We commend the police and first responders for their quick response,” Justin Dearborn, the chairman and CEO of Tronc said in a statement.