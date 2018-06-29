Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden Getaway, Romantic Escape To Italy

Cameron Diaz and Good Charlotte rocker, Benji Madden tied the knot three years ago. They have been enjoying a more quiet life together since 2015. Theirs was a secret wedding that came as an utter surprise to many. Sources told People back in March of this year that marriage suits the 45 year old actress, who is apparently seeking other interests outside of acting; the source did not divulge whether Diaz plans to get back to acting full time. The couple certainly does seem happy with one another in the photos and videos shared online as of late. Glimpses of these two come an go, as they have been keeping a more low profile. Today, E News showed that Diaz and 39 year old Madden were spotted in Florence, Italy having a romantic vacation together.

Seen taking photos while walking through the grounds of the Four Seasons hotel with their friends, Stellina and David Katzenberg — It reboot movie producer — the couple posed as Cameron wrapped her arms around Benji. She sported a huge smile on her face, seeming adorably happy and content. That same source who spoke with People back in March could not express enough just how in love these two celebrities are together.

True Love ❤️ A post shared by Benji Madden (@benjaminmadden) on Apr 15, 2018 at 7:35pm PDT

“He came along at the right time in her life, and she knows she made the right decision to be with him. Cameron has never had a romance like this one, where is feels like even ground.”

Perhaps this really is true love for two of Hollywood’s favorite stars. In past years, Diaz has dated quite a few famous men in her hunt for a life-long partner, someone she can call her forever husband — not just a boyfriend — and to hear her tell it, Benji Madden is exactly the difference she’s been searching for. It would seem he’s her mister perfect. Diaz can’t stop talking about Madden, according to Popsugar. What does he have that Justin Timberlake, Jared Leto, and others didn’t? The most important qualities Diaz was after, it seems.

“He’s just my partner in life, in everything. I’ve never had anyone who supported me so much and gave me so much courage to be myself and to really explore myself. My husband has been able to show me what it’s like to be an equal. And I’ve learned so much from him. I look at him every day and he inspires me. I feel so lucky.”

An eyewitness who spoke with reporters in Italy told them that the couple are crazy about each other, remarking that it definitely shows in the way that Diaz and Madden speak to one another. Diaz’s life outside the spot light does seem to be filled with joy, laughter, and plenty of love.