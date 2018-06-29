Kourtney Kardashian Shows Her Slamming Curves In A Barely-There Cropped Top

Kourtney Kardashian has managed to keep her perfect body despite it all.

Kourtney Kardashian took a break from posing in bikinis to post in a barely-there cropped top, and proved that no matter what happens to her, and when, she’s always happy to look her best.

The Daily Mail has some shots of the eldest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, who is currently on vacation in Capri, Italy, with her beau, Younes Bendjima, daring to bare her midriff in a barely-there cropped top that’s a gorgeous shade of light blue.

Kourtney Kardashian paired the baby blue cropped top with a matching pair of blue slacks and a strappy pair of white heels.

Kourtney shared her look with her millions of Instagram followers, and you can check out her classy look below.

it’s best not to linger A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 28, 2018 at 9:52am PDT

Kourtney also showed some photos of her to-die-for vacation spot, which was filled with sunny beaches, white sands, and blue oceans.

la dolce vita A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 24, 2018 at 8:58am PDT

Throughout her vacation, Kourtney has been taking to her Snapchat to share some of the best and most romantic photos and videos from the gorgeous Italian island. However, Kourtney did not take her three children that she had with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick with her.

Check out the video of the entire Italian vacation below.

Recently, according to Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian, and the other Kardashians, parted ways with their longtime makeup artist, Joyce Bonelli.

Bonelli, who was the family’s longtime makeup artist, helped create some of the iconic looks for the Keeping Up With The Kardashians stars.

“The family doesn’t speak to her anymore — they haven’t spoken to her in months,” a source close to the Kardashian/Jenners revealed, adding that they decided to part ways with Bonelli because “she wasn’t the right fit anymore.”

However, even though no one in the family follows Bonelli on Instagram, Bonelli claims she’s still on good terms with most of the family. In fact, she shared a sweet post in honor of Khloe’s birthday not too long ago, as well.

She also told the outlet that Kourtney Kardashian, and the other Kardashians, are like “sisters” to her. She said that even when she isn’t working on their faces, they’re still FaceTiming with one another and talking about things not related to work. She said that they’ve “been through so much together,” and she’s proud that each of the Kardashian sisters have become “a phenomenon” in their own right.

It’s unclear whether Kourtney Kardashian and Joyce Bonelli are still in touch, however, or if they’ve fallen out as well.