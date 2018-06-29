Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend Thanks Her For Teaching Her The ‘Art of Forgiveness’ After Cheating Scandal

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, took to her social media account to gush over her BFF this week in honor of the reality star’s 34th birthday.

According to a June 28 report by People Magazine, Malika Haqq penned a sweet tribute to Khloe Kardashian via Instagram, and even hinted that Khloe is too sweet and kind for forgiving her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, after his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday and she did so with a low-key party with her closest friends and family members in attendance. Malika, and her twin sister Khadijah, attended the party, along with Khloe’s sisters, minus Kourtney Kardashian who is on a romantic vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima. Tristan Thompson was also at the bash.

“20 years of wordless conversations, a connection perfected over time. I was blessed the day you were born KK. Thank you for showing me the meaning of love and the art of forgiveness. Your strength is reliable & your giving nature is one to be modeled. I love you forever sis HBD,” Malika posted, along with multiple photos of the friends together.

Khloe Kardashian’s strength and character were mentioned a lot during the Keeping Up with the Kardashains star’s special day. Khloe’s mother, Kris Jenner, revealed that Khloe is the “strongest” person she knows, while her sister, Kim Kardashian, also gushed over Khloe’s strength during a year when things have been an emotional roller coaster for her.

As many fans know, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching multiple other women surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, True. Khloe shocked many fans by sticking with Tristan and standing by his side after the betrayal. However, it seems that Khloe is proud of how she handled the tough situation.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian spoke out about her decision to stay with Tristan Thompson following his cheating scandal. When one Twitter user called Khloe a “hypocrite” for staying with her cheating baby daddy, Kardashian responded, telling the fan that she was “proud” of her strength and admitted that the couple were rebuilding their relationship after the devastating blow.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe replied.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have stayed mostly quiet on their relationship following the cheating scandal, but since they were laughing and having fun with Malika and the rest of her family on Wednesday, it seems that everyone is willing to forgive Tristan to make Khloe happy.