‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Stephen Nichols Officially Leaving The Role Of Steve Johnson, Releases Statement

The longtime actor will be leaving the role of Steve 'Patch' Johnson.

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the character of Steve Johnson will soon be exiting Salem. Actor Stephen Nichols had been in contract negotiations with the NBC soap, but recently walked away and has released a statement about his departure from the show.

According to a June 28 report by Soap Hub, Stephen Nichols leaving Days of Our Lives doesn’t come as a huge shock since it has been rumored for weeks now. However, it’s officially confirmed this week, and many viewers are not happy about losing the character of Steve Johnson, a longtime favorite among many die-hard fans.

Although Stephen Nichols quit filming in April, fans will see the character of Steve “Patch” Johnson continue to air until this fall due to the soap’s advanced filming schedule. The report reveals that DOOL seemingly wanted to continue on the storyline between Steve and his wife, Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and will now have to figure out how to write Steve out of Salem in a somewhat believable way, as he’ll be leaving behind his wife and son, Tripp (Lucas Adams).

After the news broke of his exit from Days of Our Lives, Stephen Nichols released a statement about his departure via his Twitter account, and revealed that he still believes there are many more stories to be told in the lives of Steve and Kayla.

“For me, Days of Our Lives is home and I want to be there… I love the people, I love Steven Earl Johnson and I love what Mary Beth and I have been able to create together. I was excited to see what this new team would bring for us and for all of Salem. I’ve been in this business long enough to understand the rotations of stories, and I get that we can’t always be at the forefront. And despite my disappointment in the lack of story this past year, I’ve always worked hard and we’ve always tried to find the moments in whatever we’ve been given. I think we did that. “Whenever I see a scene or montage you guys post, I am so touched and I remember just how much story we told for so many years and how rich it was. I’m so grateful for that. And I know that there are still years of Steve and Kayla’s story left to be told. I hope we get to tell that story. Your unwavering support tells me you hope that too. Thank you and much love, Stephen.”

Days of Our Lives fans are now reacting to the news of Stephen Nichols’ exit from the soap, and many are not happy. While the show continues to focus on characters such as Chad, Abigail, Lani, JJ, Brady, Theresa, Hope, and Ciara, it seems that they’ve not given some of the veterans, such as Nichols, the screen time that many fans believe he deserves.

Viewers are now holding out hope that Days of Our Lives will be able to figure out a way to get Steve back in Salem very soon.