Jazz Jennings Shares First Photo Following Gender Reassignment Surgery

‘I’m doing great.’

Following her gender reassignment surgery, TLC star Jazz Jennings wants to let her fans know that she is doing well.

As People reported, the 17-year-old shared with fans that she would be going through a gender reassignment surgery in a video on her YouTube channel. In the video that was posted on June 1, Jennings told fans that she could not believe that the surgery was coming up so soon and that she was so ready for it and has been waiting for it to happen for her whole entire life. She also hoped that her journey would help other people in similar situations.

“If I put out this information for people to see, they won’t need to ask anymore questions. And also, it’s educational within the community as well. A lot of parents who have transgender kids are like, ‘What do I do? I don’t know much about this process.’ And seeing our show kind of helps them figure out what steps they could take to help their kids and what the journey might look like in the future,” Jennings explained.

Additionally, she told fans that it is “crazy” to think that she will have new genitalia and also admitted that she will miss peeing standing up. But she said she was looking forward to be able to wear leggings and sweatpants.

And now that she has completed her surgery, Jennings wants fans to know that she is feeling good.

In a post from her Instagram page earlier today, the I Am Jazz star shared a bedside selfie with fans. In the photo, the teen is all smiles as she lays in a hospital bed with her hospital gown on. The reality star appears makeup free and wears her hair in a braid and off to the side. In the caption of the image, she thanks fans for all their love and support and says that she is doing great.

So far, Jazz’s 600,000-plus followers have already given the photo a ton of traffic with over 69,000 likes in addition to 2,600 comments within just four hours of being posted. Some fans chimed in to wish her a speedy recovery while countless other fans applauded Jazz for being so brave and sharing her story with the public.

“Bless your heart @jazzjennings congratulations on your new journey. You are truly amazing and wish you all the best my dear.”

“Very happy for you, you deserve this and a quick recovery,” another fan wrote.

And for fans wishing to follow the entire process, the gender reassignment surgery is expected to be featured on the next season of I Am Jazz.