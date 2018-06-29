Maxine Waters Cancels Event After Reported Receiving “Serious Death Threats”

Congresswoman Waters has reported the threats to the police

Maxine Waters is playing it safe after reportedly receiving “very serious death threats” recently. CNN reports that the Democratic Congresswoman for California canceled two events in Texas and Alabama after she reported threats on her life to the police. Waters claims that one of the serious threats came from an individual in Texas which explains her nixed visit.

“As the President has continued to lie and falsely claim that I encouraged people to assault his supporters, while also offering a veiled threat that I should ‘be careful’, even more individuals are leaving (threatening) messages and sending hostile mail to my office,” the congresswoman said in a statement.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, at a rally last Saturday, Maxine Waters called on supporters to publicly confront Trump administration officials. This call came after protesters shouted “shame” and “End Texas concentration camps” at Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen at a Mexican restaurant last week. Protesters also went to her home and played audio from one of the migrant children detention centers outside.

White House Press Secretary, Sarah Huckabee Sanders was also recently denied service at a restaurant because the owner disagreed with some of Trump’s policies.

Waters has previously said that she isn’t bothered when citizens protest, CNN reports.

“I don’t cry about protests,” she said earlier this week. “People protest me all the time. People come to my district office. That’s their right. The only time I have anything to say about protests is when they threaten to kill me, then I turn that in. Otherwise, protests is the American way.”

The news of Maxine Waters receiving death threats comes after an attack on journalists at the Capital Gazette newspaper in Maryland on Thursday. As The Inquistr reports, five people have died after a gunman opened fire at their headquarters.

Maxine Waters forced to cancel public events over very serious death threat — The Hill (@thehill) June 29, 2018

As CNN notes Waters’ call for open protests individuals in Trump’s government did not receive universal support amongst her colleagues on the hill. Members from both sides of the aisle critiqued her for the statement.

According to CNN, House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, in an interview with Fox News, suggested that Waters should issue an apology for calling on members of the public to challenge Trump officials directly. The Hill reports that some of Waters’ fellow Democrats, like Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, also criticized her.

President Trump issued his rebuttal via Twitter calling Waters “an extraordinarily low IQ person.” A screenshot of the tweet was posted on Glamour’s website.

“She has just called for harm to supporters, of which there are many, of the Make America Great Again movement,” Trump added. “Be careful what you wish for Max!”

As The New York Daily News reports, Congresswoman Waters did not encourage her supporters at the rally to “harm” anyone in the Trump administration. Instead, she called on them to show these officials that “they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”

CNN reports that the US Capitol Police are investigating the alleged threats against Maxine Waters’ life and declined to comment on the story.