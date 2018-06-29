Adult Film Star Ron Jeremy Sued For Sexual Assault

Ron Jeremy was previously banned from the adult film industry for being a "groper."

Legendary adult film star Ron Jeremy has been sued by a model who claims that he sexually assaulted her.

According to the Daily Mail, Kristin Brodie claims that, in September 2017, Ron Jeremy groped her while they were working an in-store promotion.

Brodie, who filed the civil claim in Washington state, did so today after Tacoma City and Pierce County prosecutors declined to prosecute the adult film star under the criminal statute.

Brodie was working at a local radio station, KISW, as a “Kiss Girl,” an exotic model of sorts, when the alleged assault happened.

Brodie claims that Jeremy pulled down her shirt and her bra without permission, then “violently” groped her breast.

When Brodie went to get a photo with Jeremy, he allegedly grabbed her butt, then placed his finger inside her genitals (but over her underwear).

Brodie claims that as a result of Jeremy’s alleged assault, she suffers from a post-traumatic stress disorder. She also claims that the miscarriage she suffered came as a result of Jeremy’s alleged assault.

While Brodie didn’t specify how much she’s suing Jeremy for, her attorney, Anne Bremner, said that she wanted to be publicly identified, which is why she came forward with her story.

For his part, Ron Jeremy strongly denies the allegations against him.

Through his attorney, Stuart Goldfarb, he claims that he never touched Brodie on her genitals or anywhere else.

He also claims that all of the touching he did to and with Brodie was completely “consensual.”

Finally, Jeremy questioned why she posed for a picture with him if she felt so threatened by him.

“If, in fact, she felt it was inappropriate, she should have said something and believe me, he wouldn’t have touched her,” said Goldfarb.

This isn’t the first time that Ron Jeremy has been accused of inappropriate behavior.

As a result of a Rolling Stone article released in December 2017, Jeremy came forward and said he was a “groper” but not a rapist.

The following month, Ron Jeremy was banned from the AVN Awards after an actress came forward and claimed he’d raped her twice in December 1997. Other actresses, such as adult film actress Ginger Baker, claimed Jeremy assaulted many women at adult film conventions, such as the AVN Awards.

In April of this year, the Los Angeles Police Department claimed they were investigating Ron Jeremy for criminal charges after a woman claimed he’d assaulted her at the Rainbow Bar and Grill on the Sunset Strip, but it’s unclear as to the disposition of that case.