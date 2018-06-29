Khloe Kardashian Is Reportedly Telling People She And Tristan Thompson Are Not Engaged Amid Marriage Rumors

Khloe and Tristan are not engaged, but they are still working on themselves.

Khloe Kardashian has been spotted out and about with a huge diamond ring on her hand. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has not spoken out about the engagement rumors that quickly followed, but she is allegedly talking to friends and family about her new piece of jewelry.

According to a June 28 report by Entertainment Tonight, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are not engaged, at least according to Khloe. Sources tell the outlet that Kardashian is denying the engagement rumors, and that she and Tristan are in the middle of rebuilding their relationship following his shocking cheating scandal back in April.

“Khloe is telling everyone she is not engaged. Khloe and Tristan are in a good place, however, it didn’t happen overnight. Khloe doesn’t give up on something she believes in and she believes in her and Tristan. Khloe and Tristan have been working hard on their relationship and making sure they are on the same page. With the basketball playoffs being over, the couple is able to spend some much needed quality time together,” an insider dished of the couple.

As many fans may remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian when photos and video of him kissing and groping multiple other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Fans believed that Khloe would leave her cheating boyfriend, but the reality star shocked many when she decided to stand by her man and remain living in Cleveland with him following the scandal.

Earlier this week, Khloe Kardashian finally spoke out about her decision to stick with Tristan Thompson despite his huge betrayal. When one Twitter user called her a “hypocrite” for staying with Tristan, Khloe fired back.

“You have no knowledge of what goes on in our household or the enormous rebuilding this takes to even coexist. I’m proud of my strength. I appreciate your opinion and I hope you hold that same opinion to everyone else who has stayed in situations,” Khloe replied.

On Wednesday, Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday with her closest friends and family members. Although Tristan Thompson was in attendance at the low-key birthday bash, fans noticed in the online photos and videos posted by the Kardashian/Jenner girls that Khloe’s hands were completely bare, and that there was no sign on any engagement ring on her finger.

Khloe Kardashian’s journey can be seen in depth when Keeping Up With the Kardashians begins airing a brand new season later this summer.