Kylie Jenner Is Already Planning Daughter Stormi’s First Birthday Party

It's never too soon to start planning a birthday party.

Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi Webster, won’t turn a year old until February, but that hasn’t stopped the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star from starting to plan her baby girl’s big first birthday bash.

According to a June 28 report by E! Online, Kylie Jenner is already thinking about how she wants to celebrate Stormi’s first birthday. Although there is still seven months until the big day, Kylie took to her Instagram story this week to reveal that time is going by very quickly, and that before she knows it, they’ll be gathering for her first birthday.

“Stormi is gonna be five months this weekend, which really is trippin’ me out. That means we’re halfway to a year, almost, and I’m already thinking about her first birthday and how it’s gonna be epic, OK?”

The Kardashian and Jenner girls know how to throw a birthday party, and it seems that Kylie will be ready to go all out when little Stormi’s special day finally rolls around. The makeup guru will likely document the birthday bash via social media, and will probably have a huge party with Stormi’s father, Travis Scott, complete with an adorable, girly theme for her little girl’s very first birthday.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner recently attended another family member’s birthday. Kylie’s older sister, Khloe Kardashian, celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, and Kylie was in attendance for all of the fun.

Kylie was so excited to celebrate Khloe’s big day that she stood up at dinner to make a special toast to her older sister. Jenner revealed that she gives Kardashian all of the credit for making her the person that she is today, which seemingly made Khloe very emotional.

“I truly give you all the credit to who I am, who I’ve become,” Kylie told Khloe in the speech. “That’s all I got,” she added. “That’s all I need,” Kardashian replied to her youngest sister in a sweet video shared to social media.

The two sisters have always been close, despite their big age gap. However, last year, when they were both expecting their first babies, both girls, it seems that they grew even closer. Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner gave birth to their daughters, True Thompson and Stormi Webster, just two months apart, and were able to bond over their pregnancies while sharing the experience together.

Kylie Jenner is currently no longer sharing photos of her baby girl, but fans can’t wait to get a look at Stormi when the reality star finally begins showing her off online again.