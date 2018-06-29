Donald Trump Claims Melania And Ivanka Love Women, And Women Love Them In Return, But Actual Women Disagree

Women take to Twitter to voice their opinion on whether they love Melania and Ivanka Trump, polls also refute the statement

Donald Trump announced during a rally in North Dakota on Wednesday night that not only do his wife, Melania, and his daughter, Ivanka, love women, but that women love them in return. However, according to recent polls and the reaction to this statement by actual women on Twitter, this statement may be incorrect.

According to Steve Herman, the bureau chief for the White House, via his Twitter account, Donald Trump made the following statement during the rally.

“My daughter and my wife, Melania, they love the women, and the women love them. And the men love them.”

However, while Melania and Ivanka may love women, according to Newsweek, some polls show that part of this statement isn’t actually correct.

A recent poll by Quinnipiac University shows that less than half of women surveyed liked Melania Trump. The poll showed that Melania had a 49 percent favorability rating on June 6. This is on par with the favorability rating for Michelle Obama in 2010, according to a statement issued by Quinnipiac University Poll assistant director Tim Malloy.

As for Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, an Ipsos poll conducted for the Daily Beast shows an even lower rating for her of 43 percent.

While the polls give a good indication of public female opinion in regard to Melania and Ivanka Trump, the most vocal indication appears to come from women on Twitter. And as Bustle points out, “many liberal women see Ivanka and Melania as a disappointment.” This is, in part, due to the fact that Ivanka, in particular, championed herself as a women’s advocate and has since come under scrutiny in relation to this claim.

As soon as Donald Trump made the statement about how his wife and daughter love women, and they love them in return, actual women took to Twitter to voice their opinion on the fact this wasn’t true according to them.

On the other hand, polls conducted by Cosmopolitan indicate that while women are not impressed with Melania and Ivanka Trump, men are — well, older men are.

“Ivanka Trump was viewed favorably by 32 percent of men ages 18 to 34, 48 percent of men ages 34 to 64 and 53 percent of men ages 65 and older,” according to Newsweek, in relation to the April, 2017, SurveyMonkey poll conducted by Cosmopolitan.

Regardless of whether women like Melania and Ivanka Trump, though, they sure are aiming to get their look according to a New York City plastic surgeon who is getting requests for procedures replicating these women’s appearance. According to an interview by the Times, Norman Rowe, an Upper East Side plastic surgeon, claims he has gotten many requests since the 2016 Republican primaries for the Melania or Ivanka look. He states he has been operating on one woman a week, “willing to spend at least $37,400 on temporary fillers and Botox to get [Ivanka] Trump’s appearance.”

However, Rowe states that in order to truly get Ivanka’s look, one would have to spend upwards of “$56,000 for cheek implants and a nose job.”