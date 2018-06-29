Heidi Klum Goes Braless In New York City

Heidi Klum flaunts her flirt in the Big Apple.

Supermodel Heidi Klum has never been afraid to flaunt her assets, either on the runway or off, but during her last appearance in New York City, she gave onlookers a lot more than they bargained for.

The Daily Mail has some photos of the supermodel-turned-television host stepping out of an SUV in New York City today, and needless to say, she was a vision in silky red.

Heidi Klum paired her calf-length dress with a pair of strappy flip-flops and a denim jacket that she tied around her waist.

But as the photos of her appearance proved, she was very excited to see everyone.

Now, obviously, we can’t show you the photos here, but you can check them out at the link above.

Heidi Klum was in town to promote her various projects, but most especially, she was promoting her work with God’s Love We Deliver, a charity that feeds the homeless.

Recently, the former supermodel made headlines because of her tendency to go topless.

NYC S????U????M☀️M????E⛱R A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Jun 25, 2018 at 11:46am PDT

In fact, according to People Magazine, the 45-year-old believes that “less is more” when it comes to clothing, and when people are not around, she prefers to be as close to naked as possible.

“I grew up in a very free environment with my parents. We’d go to nude beaches. Nudity became normal for me,” she said.

In fact, nudity is so commonplace for Klum that she appeared on the cover of Ocean Drive wearing nothing but a pair of string bikini bottoms, and she said that she “loved it” and felt “so free.”

Naturally, because of her “free” nature, Heidi Klum felt it was only natural to create her own line of swimwear.

Named after the eponymous supermodel, the swimwear line joins the supermodel’s intimates line, and is available at most fine department stores.

In addition, Klum said that both her swimwear line and her intimates line come in a variety of sizes, including plus sizes, so she can appeal to people of all shapes and sizes. She believes that beauty comes in a variety of shapes, sizes, and colors, and therefore, so should her clothing.

“There hasn’t been a huge selection for curvier women in intimates or swim, so I put a large focus on it with my lines going up from a D to G cup size. Women who wear those sizes have been neglected by the industry, so I want to give them options,” said Heidi Klum.