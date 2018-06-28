‘Teen Mom 2’ Feud: Jenelle Evans Pokes Fun At Chelsea Houska’s Fake Hair As Her Dad Claps Back On Twitter

Jenelle Evans shared a mean message about Chelsea Houska's hair after she posted a photo of her new extensions.

Jenelle Evans took aim at Teen Mom 2 fan favorite Chelsea Houska’s hair extensions on Twitter on June 27 and was immediately met with some major backlash from her fans and followers.

In addition to accusations of being childish and petty, Evans received a tweet directly from Randy Houska, who fired back at the mother of three with what fans referred to as “the best clap-back ever.”

“Only get leave in extensions if you want your hair super thin and falling out after 3-4 months,” Evans tweeted after seeing that Houska had revealed that she had ditched her clip-in hair extensions and traded them in for some actual extensions.

Evans also added the crying-while-laughing emoji.

After Evans’ tweet was shared, one person suspected that Houska wouldn’t care to acknowledge Evans’ hatred as another said that Evans’ opinion likely doesn’t matter at all to Houska.

“She could NEVER be half as good as Chelsea even if she tried. Chelsea is living the life. No haters, no abuse, no mug shots. Her husband is wonderful and has a real life JOB!” one follower noted.

Although tons of Evans’ fans and followers sent her messages about her catty behavior towards her co-star, the best reply came from Houska’s father, who poked fun at Evans’ comment about thinning hair.

https://twitter.com/PapaRandlicious/status/1012068233535524867/photo/1

After Randy Houska posted the photo above, one of his followers wrote, “Thank you [Randy] for raising a normal classy productive child. She is what they should be show casing on mtv. Not the trash they do showcase.”

While Jenelle Evans has claimed that she’s grown up substantially in recent years after welcoming three children with three different men, her ongoing antics aimed at her co-stars seem to prove otherwise. Although Evans certainly has her hands full as she attempts to raise her children with husband David Eason, she never hesitates to engage in online feuds with her fellow Teen Moms.

As Evans continues to feud with her co-stars, she’s also being hassled online for the scary behavior of her husband, David Eason, who has been worrying fans with his angry demeanor during recent episodes. As fans have seen, Eason has grown angry with a number of people on the show, including Evans’ children, and recently said he’d like to bash Nathan Griffith’s head in.

To see more of Jenelle Evans, Chelsea Houska, and their co-stars, tune into new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 8B on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.