Here’s How Meghan Markle Is A Feminist When It Comes To Style Choices

Besides her sometimes-risque choices, Meghan Markle is always seen in outfits by female designers

When it comes to being a new member of the royal family, there are many rules to which one must adhere, from the small rules that the public don’t even notice, right up to the ones everyone looks out for so that they can clutch their pearls in shock. For Meghan Markle, the new wife and duchess to Prince Harry, already she has taken many of these rules on board — as well as breaking a few. However, there is probably one rule she has created just for herself.

As well as remembering the royal rules that cover all aspects of a new royal’s day, quite often one must also maintain a level of style afforded to the royal family. As long as there has been royal watching, there has been royal-style watching. In fact, many trends are created as a result of what a royal is wearing. And it seems that Meghan Markle has taken this on board and given her own style a very feminist touch.

As the Independent points out, Meghan Markle has taken to wearing stylish outfits designed only by women. From her wedding gown, right through to her events attire, the outfits have been selected, it appears, because of who has designed them.

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress was designed by Clare Waight Keller of Givenchy, who was the first woman to be named artistic director there. In fact, since her wedding, it seems that Givenchy has become a favorite designer for Meghan Markle. Already, she has worn two more Givenchy outfits to public events. At her first outing alone with the queen, Meghan chose another Givenchy outfit designed by Waight Keller. Then, last week, she also attended Ascot in yet another Givenchy dress.

Along with Givenchy, all of Meghan’s other outfits picked for official royal events since her wedding have also included female designers.

Immediately after her afternoon wedding, Meghan chose to wear a halterneck dress designed by Stella McCartney. The pale-colored outfit with a low-cut back was a hit with royal fans.

Then, at her very first official public appearance, during the Prince of Wales’ 70th Birthday Patronage Celebration at Buckingham Palace, Markle chose to wear a £590 (approx. $US772) Flavia Dress designed by Goat. This design house was established by Jane Lewis in 2001.

Next up, Meghan Markle chose to wear an off-shoulder dress designed by Carolina Herrera to Her Majesty the Queen’s 92nd birthday when they attended the Trooping of the Color. Besides the fact that the dress was designed by a woman, the outfit was considered risque because it was an off-the-shoulder number worn during the day. This also led to many royal watchers commenting that they thought Meghan Markle was making a feminist statement by donning such an outfit.

Finally, earlier this week, Meghan and Prince Harry joined the Queen at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen’s Young Leader Awards. During this event, Meghan Markle chose an outfit from Prada. While this has rounded up her apparent feminist stance when it comes to style choices, her appearance also caused a storm in a teacup when Meghan opted to briefly cross her legs rather than adopt the “duchess slant,” as previously reported by the Inquisitr. While technically allowed, crossing one’s royal legs is not the preferred way for a lady to sit.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Meghan Markle continues to follow her new style rule into the future at royal events.