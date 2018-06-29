Justin Bieber’s Neighbor Wants A Warrant Issued After Singer Skipped Deposition And Hung With Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber did not attend a deposition stemming from a case involving his former neighbor, who now wants a warrant issued for the singer’s arrest.

According to TMZ, Bieber’s former Calabasas neighbor, Jeffrey Schwartz, filed documents to have a bench warrant issued after he says that Bieber was pictured with model Hailey Baldwin on June 22. That is the same day that Bieber was supposed to appear for a deposition.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Schwartz is calling for a fine of $1,000 for each day Bieber does not agree to attend the deposition. However, Bieber’s legal representatives told TMZ that the singer provided alternate options for dates that he could attend the deposition and Schwartz jumped the gun by filing the paperwork to have a warrant issued.

The singer’s team also said that Bieber was never personally served a lawsuit. However, Schwartz says that Bieber has missed five depositions in two years and believes that the singer keeps trying to delay the proceedings.

The judge has not ruled on the case yet. The case in question stems from a 2014 incident where Schwartz accused Bieber of vandalizing his house with eggs.

At the time of the incident, police searched Bieber’s home and found a surveillance video which led to him pleading no contest to misdemeanor vandalism charges. Schwartz previously opened up about the incident that led to him pressing charges against Bieber.

“It was about 7:30 p.m. and I was in my house upstairs with my daughter. We began to hear something hitting the house, like rocks and things crashing into the window,” the neighbor told E! News “We went to our outside balcony and saw [Justin] standing in my front yard, ripping eggs at my house.”

Bieber’s neighbor said things got worse when he confronted the singer.

“I screamed at him, he yelled back at me, said, ‘Yeah I got another one for you,’ and threw more eggs. Then I called the sheriff,” the neighbor previously told E! News. “Obviously my daughter was very frightened having eggs thrown at her. It was unprovoked, as I have not seen the kid in months, so I have no idea what prompted him to do this.”

Since the incident, Bieber served a probation sentence and has paid tens of thousands of dollars in fines. He has been vocal about seeking God over the years and turning his life around.

In a previous GQ interview, Bieber took responsibility for doing “stupid” things, but says his faith has helped him work through that behavior.