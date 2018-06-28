Johnny Depp’s Son Is Fine, Says Source – 16-Year-Old Jack Was Rumored To Have ‘Serious Health Problems’

“He’s fine and doesn’t have a health issue.”

Johnny Depp’s son is “fine,” according to a source close to the family, despite rumors that emerged yesterday that he was ill, People is reporting.

A source close to the family denies rumors that 16-year-old Jack, whose real name is John Christopher Depp III, is ill.

“He’s fine and doesn’t have a health issue.”

On Wednesday, as reported by the Inquisitr, rumors emerged that Jack, the son of Johnny Depp and French actress Vanessa Paradis, was sick. When Paradis failed to show up at the Paris premiere of her new film, A Knife In The Heart, director Yann Gonzalez told reporters that she was at home “with her ailing son.”

“Unfortunately, Vanessa Paradis was not able to join us tonight, she had to be absent because of her son’s serious health problems.”

As of this writing, a couple of things are unclear. The first is whether or not Jack was ever sick at all: one source notes that he isn’t sick, but doesn’t confirm or deny that he was sick. Another source says the young lad was seen walking around Paris with a female friend and “looking much better,” suggesting that he was sick but is on the mend. If he was sick, it’s not clear what was ailing him or how seriously ill he was.

Depp, 55, and Paradis, 45, were in a relationship between 1998 and 2012, a relationship which produced two children: Jack, born in 2002, and Jack’s sister, Lily-Rose Melody Depp, born in 1999.

Johnny is himself currently in Europe, touring the continent with his band The Hollywood Vampires, which also includes Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, and Guns-N-Roses’ Duff McKagan. A source tells People that Johnny will get to spend time with his kids once he’s done touring.

Johnny, for his part, had his own rumored health scare earlier this month. As reported by the Inquisitr, in early June photos emerged on social media supposedly showing Johnny looking “gaunt” and “frail.”

However, days after the rumors emerged, Johnny and the Vampires rocked a Berlin crowd and appeared just fine to the adoring fans. Similarly, an insider source close to the actor and rocker said he was “just fine.” He may very well have just been a victim of bad lighting, or perhaps was exhausted from a long flight.

That’s not to say that Johnny is living his best life. For a couple of years now, rumors have been swirling that his lavish spending has all but bankrupted him, and has been borrowing “millions” just to stay afloat.