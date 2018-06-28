Mishael Morgan Sports Baby Bump At Her ‘The Young And The Restless’ Wrap Party

Fans speculated that Mishael Morgan is pregnant for several weeks.

Soap star Mishael Morgan wrapped up her filming for The Young and the Restless, and the cast took her out to celebrate.

Her decision to leave, which the Inquisitr reported, came as a massive shock to her fans. She’d portrayed Hilary Curtis, a woman many fans loved to hate, in Genoa City for five years, and she’d become a huge part of the fabric of the show.

Mishael took to Instagram to mark the conclusion of her time on the show. She posted a picture of the iconic CBS location where she worked while filming Y&R, and wrote, “‪…and that’s a wrap. Just over five years ago, I tweeted a pic of CBS to announce the start of my journey on Y&R. Now, I have to say goodbye. Sooo bittersweet. Thank you to everyone who supported me on my journey. On to the next adventure! #YR #goodbye #lastday. ‬”

Part of her last day wrapup also featured the fabulous party the cast and crew threw for her to say goodbye and wish her well in the future. The image included Morgan and her son, Bryton James (Devon), Peter Bergman (Jack), Kate Linder (Esther), Daniel Goddard (Cane), Christian LeBlanc (Michael), Christel Khalil (Lily), Camryn Grimes (Mariah), Cait Fairbanks (Tessa), and Sharon Case (Sharon), along with a slew of other crew from the hit CBS Daytime drama.

However, something else in the image of Mishael at her party caught fans’ eyes. The gorgeous star wore a stunning pink dress, and it featured something that looks a lot like a little baby bump. On the show, Mishael’s character, Hilary is pregnant with Devon’s child, but spoilers show something may go terribly wrong next week. For weeks now, though, fans have speculated that the actress is pregnant in real life too. The picture seems to point that way, but so far Mishael has not confirmed the rumors officially.

In addition to the picture of the cast and crew at the party, the actress also posted images of the delicious looking cupcakes that somebody brought to mark the special occasion. One group of cupcakes spelled out “Thank U Mishael” while the other group said “Good luck” with some lucky four-leaf clovers attached.

It won’t be too long before Eileen Davidson, who portrays Ashley Abbot, will likely post a similar last-day goodbye. TheInquisitr reported that she also plans to follow in Morgan’s footsteps and leave the show in September.

So far, there’s no official word on how Y&R plans to take Hilary off the canvas.