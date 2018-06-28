Chelsea Handler Goes Topless & Wears A Diaper In A New Instagram Post

Chelsea Handler said she wanted to "cheer people up" with her nearly-nude post.

Chelsea Handler is nothing if not a funny lady, and her recent Instagram post shows she’s got a great sense of humor.

The Daily Mail is reporting that the comedienne and talk show host took to her Instagram page to post a photo of herself wearing nothing but a towel twisted into a diaper and baby bottle emojis covering her topless nipples as she lay on a bed next to a baby.

“Just a little something to cheer everyone up,” she captioned the photo. “Girls need to stick together, no matter the generation.”

Now, obviously, we can’t show you the new photo of Chelsea Handler here, but you can check out her hilarious post at the link above.

Chelsea Handler has, otherwise, been enjoying some much-needed downtime on her vacation in Mallorca, Spain. Most of her Instagram posts are from the historic, and gorgeous, Spanish town.

And while she hasn’t been in front of the camera for a while, now, it’s for a good cause: she’s traded in her hosting duties for activist causes. Her recent pet project is a charity called Stand for Kids, which aims to reunite families recently separated by the Trump administration’s policies.

Another frequent guest on the Chelsea Lately host’s Instagram is her new dog, Bernice, a Chow puppy she got not too long ago. Bernice takes the physical — but certainly not the mental — place of Chelsea’s rescue dog, Chunk, who died not too long ago.

Bernice is joined in the Handler household by her litter brother, Bert, who is registered as an emotional support animal for the host.

As was previously reported by the Inquisitr, Chelsea Handler hasn’t been afraid to show off her bikini body in the past. In fact, the 43-year-old’s bikini body has earned her praise from other celebrities.

Earlier this month, Chelsea was vacationing in Bali when she posted some enviable bikini body photos to her Instagram page.

Emmy Rossum, Rob Delaney, Joely Fisher, and even Jennifer Garner all took some time to show the activist some love on her post, with Garner — especially — giving credit to Chelsea’s trainer, Ben Bruno, for the hard work she puts into her body.

What’s more, Ben Bruno frequently takes the time to show off Chelsea Handler’s progress on his Instagram page, and even walks some of his followers through the diet and exercise steps they take to make her have a slamming beach body all year round.