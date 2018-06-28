Kylie Jenner Says She Gives Khloe Kardashian Credit For Making Her Who She Is In Touching Birthday Speech

Kylie Jenner gushed over her big sister Khloe Kardashian this week. Khloe, who celebrated her 34th birthday on Wednesday, was given a party that was attended by her close friends and family members, and was even honored when her youngest sister stood up to give a speech about her.

According to a June 28 report by Life & Style Magazine, Kylie Jenner used the dinner portion of the party to honor her big sister, Khloe Kardashian. Kylie stood up to give a speech to help celebrate Khloe’s big day, and her words were very sweet.

“I truly give you all the credit to who I am, who I’ve become,” Kylie told Khloe in the speech. “That’s all I got,” she added. “That’s all I need,” Kardashian replied with emotion in her voice.

As many fans know, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were pregnant at the same time. Both of the sisters found out they were pregnant with their first baby, both little girls, only a couple of months apart. While Kylie and Khloe have always seemingly shared a very special bond with one another, it looks like their pregnancies may have brought them even closer together, and Jenner’s sweet toast proves how much the famous sisters stick together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Khloe Kardashian’s birthday bash was a very “low-key” celebration. All of Khloe’s sisters, except for Kourtney Kardashian, who was busy on a romantic vacation in Italy with her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, attended the party, as well as her best friends, Malika and Khadijah Haqq.

During the party, Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian weren’t the only ones showing some love. Khloe’s older sister, Kim Kardashian, used her Instagram story to ask her sister’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, if he would please unblock her on social media.

As many fans will remember, Tristan Thompson was busted cheating on Khloe Kardashian back in April when photos and video of him kissing and touching other women surfaced online just days before Khloe gave birth to their daughter, True. Days later, Kim did a couple of interviews where she spoke out about the cheating scandal, which led Tristan to block her on Instagram.

However, on Wednesday night, Kim Kardashian and Tristan Thompson seemingly buried the hatchet, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star documented Tristan unblocking her in honor of Khloe Kardashian’s birthday.

It seems that things are getting back to normal for the Kardashian/Jenner family, and that Khloe is loving being back in L.A. for the summer with her famous family.