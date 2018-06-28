Dominic Zamprogna Bids ‘General Hospital’ Farewell As Dante Falconeri Joins The WSB [Spoilers]

'General Hospital' fans have seemingly seen the last of Dominic Zamprogna in the role of Dante Falconeri as of Thursday's episode

General Hospital spoilers had recently revealed that Dominic Zamprogna was leaving the show and the role of Dante Falconeri, and it appears that his on-screen exit played out during Thursday’s show. Fans are heartbroken to see the actor leave GH and it was a tough goodbye for the character as well.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, Dominic Zamprogna recently confirmed his decision to leave General Hospital after rumors started to make the rounds. He detailed that he had finished filming, and given the show’s filming schedule, it was clear that his character Dante Falconeri would leave Port Charles fairly soon.

From the looks of things, that exit took place during Thursday’s show. As SheKnows Soaps recaps, Dante explained to Lulu that the WSB was working on tracking down Raj, the bad guy who had tossed her off the Haunted Star a while back. The WSB had a new lead on Raj and they wanted Dante to join their task force.

In what may seem like a bit of rushed exit to Zamprogna’s fans, Dante told Lulu that he had decided to accept the offer from the WSB and he was leaving immediately. Lulu was stunned, questioning why he needed to be involved, and she admitted she was worried by the idea of his going undercover to try to find Raj. However, Dante insisted that he needed to do this and he wanted Raj to pay for what he had done.

Later, Dante talked with Chase and explained his plans to leave Port Charles, and Chase promised to take care of things during his absence. From the looks of things, this may be all that fans get in terms of a General Hospital farewell storyline for Dominic and his character. Some viewers had wondered if the scenes between Sonny and Dante a few days back were going to be the last for the two together, and it seems that’s likely the case.

The good news for viewers is that, obviously, the door has been left open for Dante to return. It was heartbreaking for everybody when Ryan Paevey left and the show killed off Nathan, and it would have been tough to see something similar happen with this character. There has been some talk among fans that the show has perhaps brought a new actor in to take over the role, but at this point, it looks as if Dante will remain out of town and undercover for the foreseeable future.

Heading into Thursday’s show, Zamprogna shared a couple of photos via his Twitter page that will surely get fans of his character feeling emotional. One is of Dom taking a selfie at the PCPD, and the other had a photo of Dominic filming.

The love you guys have given me over the years and continue to give is overwhelming. It is I that must thank YOU????❤️ pic.twitter.com/D9x7uN0xlq — Dom Zamprogna (@dom_zamprogna) June 28, 2018

In that second tweet, the General Hospital star said that he was overwhelmed by the love his fans gave him over the years, and continue to give him. He thanked them, and in previous posts, he has promised to keep everybody updated on what he tackles next.

Did General Hospital come up with the right strategy to accommodate Dominic Zamprogna’s exit? Will they recast the role of Dante Falconeri or just leave him continuously out of town working undercover for the WSB? Additional General Hospital spoilers regarding what comes next should emerge in the coming days and fans will be anxious to learn more.