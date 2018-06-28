Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Show Off Their Adorable Dance Routine In New Instagram Video

The couple also showed off their killer karaoke skills.

The couple that dances together, stays together.

In a video posted on her Instagram Thursday, Ariana Grande showed off her dance moves with one of her friends before recruiting her Saturday Night Live beau, Pete Davidson, to take on a complicated swing dance move routine. While the routine wasn’t perfect, it was definitely adorable to watch as the “No Tears Left To Cry” singer took a bit of a stumble, right into her fiancee’s arms. Acknowledging that it was a good thing he was there to catch her fall, Davidson is heard saying, “Wow, that could’ve went very bad!”

While the two lovebirds are no strangers to showing their PDA-fueled romance on their respective social media platforms, fans have never actually seen them attempting to dance with one another, until now. This could possibly mean that the newly engaged couple wanted to give their fans a sneak peek at their potential future wedding dance routine that is sure to be killer with time and practice, according to E! News.

¿ A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on Jun 28, 2018 at 11:00am PDT

The video comes just a few days later after the “Bang Bang” singer celebrated her 25th birthday on Tuesday with her hubby, family, and friends at the Mandarin Oriental in New York City. However, the following night, the “Side To Side” singer let loose with her man and over two dozen guests, including her brother, Frankie Grande; her mother, Joan Grande; and even Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski, by proving that the best kind of party is a karaoke party.

Aside from belting out popular hits from Beyonce and Eminem, Grande and Davidson, 24, decided to sing a duet together, and if you thought the couple would do a rendition of some sappy love song, think again. According to a report by Mashable, the duo poured out their heart and soul into none other than Evanescence’s popular 2003 song that made them famous, “Bring Me To Life.”

ariana grande and pete davidson doing evanescence karaoke is how we all know that this is true love pic.twitter.com/RZedDblUuO — xx (@xxheathheathxx) June 27, 2018

Grande’s fun-filled birthday celebration followed Davidson’s birthday shout-outs where the Set It Up actor had nothing but high praise and love for his woman. The two are lovingly embracing each other in one shout-out photo, which the comedian captioned, “one more for the queen. words can’t express what a real f**king treasure this one is.”

The first birthday shout-out Davidson gave his fiancee was definitely way more romantic as he shared a photo of himself giving Grande a piggy-back ride.

The couple have been living it up ever since getting engaged on June 11. The SNL funnyman recently officially confirmed the engagement verbally on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show. The pair also moved into some new digs together in New York City, and while their apartment reportedly costs a mean $16 million, according to a recent photo on Davidson’s Instagram, it seems like the two haven’t quite finished decorating yet as Emily Ratajkowski’s husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, is reduced to having to sit atop a ladder to watch TV.

Grande and Davidson have no intentions of getting married anytime soon and are visibly very happy just being engaged for now.