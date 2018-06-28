Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Hiding Her Ring Finger Amid Tristan Thompson Engagement Rumors

Khloe Kardashian has been suspiciously hiding her left ring finger since she was spotted last week wearing a huge diamond sparkler, which is fueling rumors that she and Tristan Thompson may be engaged.

According to a June 28 report by People Magazine, just days after Khloe Kardashian was seen wearing the huge diamond ring, Kim Kardashian posted a photo of herself with Khloe and their two young daughters, Chicago West and True Thompson. In the photo, Khloe is holding both of the babies, and hiding her left ring finger from the camera.

However, on Wednesday night Khloe Kardashian celebrated her 34th birthday with her friends and family, including Tristan Thompson, in L.A. During the celebration the Kardashian sisters took to their Instagram stories to reveal funny photos and videos from the party. Khloe’s hands can be seen in many of the snaps and she is not wearing a single piece of jewelry on her fingers. However, she is seen wearing a necklace, watch, and bracelet. Some fans believe that Khloe may have taken the ring off because she knew there would be photos and videos posted on social media from the event.

However, in another photo from the night, featuring all of the Kardashian/Jenner sisters, minus Kourtney who is currently on a romantic vacation in Italy with boyfriend Younes Bendjima, Khloe’s hands are cropped out of the picture.

True’s Mom A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jun 25, 2018 at 7:52am PDT

It currently remains unclear whether or not Khloe Kardashian’s huge diamond ring is an engagement ring, or simply one of the many lavish pieces of jewelry the reality star owns. In addition, sources reveal that the couple have not been talking about marriage, although Khloe would like to eventually tie the knot.

“Khloe wants to get married eventually, but there are no serious wedding talks yet. She does talk about a future with Tristan, though. She believes they can figure things out and have a happy life together. True is doing great, too. And Kris [Jenner] is so proud of all her grandkids. She constantly shows pictures of all the babies.”

However, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, Tristan Thompson was spotted shopping at Khloe’s favorite jewelry store in Calabasas last week, and he was allegedly looking at huge 5 carat rings that cost around $350K.

“Tristan was looking at engagement rings at the Kardashian’s favorite jewelry store in Calabasas, Polacheck’s, last week. The diamonds Tristan were looking at were huge, like over 5 carats in size and cost over $350,000. He was in a good mood and seemed excited to be shopping,” an insider told Hollywood Life.