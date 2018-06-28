Vicky Pattison Flaunts Her Curves In Tiny White Bikini For ‘Operation Summer Body’

Cryptic Instagram posts cause fans to wonder about her relationship status.

TV personality, Vicky Pattison, flaunted her taut body in a tiny white bikini recently.

According to a report by The Daily Mail, the 30-year-old former Geordie Shore star took to Instagram to showcase the results of her recent hard work in the gym. Her 3.9 million followers loved seeing the results of her pre-wedding fitness dedication.

In addition, she announced that she has a 2019 calendar in the works, and she sent a message about spending some time alone to figure stuff out, which instantly set her followers off. They wondered if perhaps, she and her fiancé John Noble broke up.

In her first post, the beautiful star wore a white bikini that barely contained her assets complete with a trendy front tie. Her brunette fell in soft waves around her shoulders, and her face had glamorous but natural looking makeup. She captioned the photo, “The comeback is always stronger than the setback.” It garnered over 75,000 likes in mere hours.

Shortly after that, she posted a flirty little clip of herself in the same sizzling white bikini, and she wrote, “2019 calendar coming soooooon… (body under construction for the same year! ???????? I appreciate your patience!) Bikini is @newlook Hair and makeup my @thebeautybom.” Fans adored that even more with nearly 130,000 viewing it in record time.

However, two other Instagram posts really got people talking. About a day ago she posted she was leaving, and she posted a meme with the words, “Sometimes, you just need a break. In a beautiful place. Alone. To figure everything out.”

Indeed, that post had everybody wondering if Pattison and Noble experienced relationship problems. However, earlier today she posted another meme that seemed even more pointed, which she captioned “fo’ reals” followed by an emoji laughing and crying. The meme read, “It’s too hot for bras, lotion, makeup, hair down, boobs, lies, men, all that.”

Despite the pointed memes and solo trip, Vicky’s representative denied that she and John broke up. So far, the wedding is still on, and the reality star plans to tie the knot with Noble in Newcastle sometime in the summer of 2019. The couple postponed their wedding once because of Vicky’s sister Laura’s wedding.

Later in the day, Vicky changed into another white suit, but this one was a daring one-piece that showcased her ample cleavage. She enjoyed herself poolside atop a pink flamingo floaty. She advised her followers, “Be a flamingo in a flock of pigeons…” It appears her solo trip provided the type of relaxation she needed.