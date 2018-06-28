“Overwatch’s” Newest Hero Is Literally A Hamster In A Ball

Meet "Wrecking Ball", the mischievous hero hamster.

Fans and players of Overwatch are in for a surprise, if they haven’t heard the news already. The newest hero was just announced, and he is not the monkey champion previously speculated about. Blizzard has been teasing fans by showing an unsavory looking back-alley covered in graffiti. “No Bots” and “Horizon” are spray painted in that alley underneath a monkey. That’s exactly where speculation that this hero would be a primate came into play, especially given that Winston is known to have had other monkey buddies. The assumptions were wrong. Serving as the 28 hero for this first-person shooter will be none other than an albino spider. Completely out of left field, right? Just kidding; the hero is actually going to be a hamster, which is still pretty unexpected. Anyone who has already watched the released original story trailer already knows everything about this new character. He goes by “Wrecking Ball,” and will be onto the game’s public test realm as of this afternoon, reports Kotaku. Overwatch describes Wrecking Ball as a genetically modified hamster who is both “witty and conniving.”

Able to switch between his mobile rolling mode and two-legged combat, Wrecking Ball comes packing a machine gun, adaptive shield, and a grappling claw. Did we mention he has a pile-driver move? Yeah, this hamster is a bad mother trucker. Adorable, but not to be underestimated, Wrecking Ball has an ultimate move called “Minefield,” which is exactly as wild as it sounds. Minefield will scatter proximity mines in all directions around this little heart breaker. His backstory will also be far different than all the other heroes.

Remember learning about the additional escapee, who was listed as not found on one of the Horizon Lunar Colony map’s monitors; the one known as “Specimen 8?” You’re about to meet him. Hammond escaped his captors just the same as Winston. This creative fluff ball managed to attach his escape pod — now a dangerously capable mech — onto Winston’s, crashing landing in the area outside Junkertown, Australia. You know the one. Other heroes, Roadhog and Junkrat, have been calling that place home.

Apparently, last year the game director, Jess Kaplan, prototyped this hero as a jet-pack wearing cat, also cited on Kotaku. Another cool tidbit about Hammond is his speaking. He won’t be able to speak any human languages, yet his mech will “automatically translate his voice [to] a fittingly menacing tone.” Sounds interesting, that is for certain. Overwatch has given the following information.