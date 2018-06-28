‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’: Shannon Beador Reveals Relationship Status With New Boyfriend, Alex

Are they still together?

Shannon Beador went public with her new boyfriend, Alex, last month while attending a rock concert in Irvine, California, but what is their relationship status now?

During an interview on Heather McDonald’s Juicy Scoop, the Real Housewives of Orange County star opened up about her love life, explaining that while she did find someone to date several weeks ago, their relationship has since come to an end.

“I did start dating somebody,” Beador revealed, according to a June 27 report from Reality Blurb. “It was pretty amazing, but we didn’t work out.”

Although Beador seemed to have only good things to say about her former boyfriend, her Real Housewives of Orange County co-star, Tamra Barney, didn’t seem to be too keen on Alex and labeled him a “douche” and an “a**hole.”

“That douche Alex you dated… I’m just saying, it wasn’t good. Kind of an a**hole right?” she asked.

“Stop it,” Beador replied. “I thought things were great, but they ended up not being great.”

Beador and her husband, David Beador, parted ways last fall after 17 years of marriage and three children, including 16-year-old Sophie, and 13-year-old twins Stella and Adeline, and have been locked in a bitter divorce and custody battle ever since.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen, David Beador wasted no time moving on from wife Shannon and did so with a much younger woman, Lesley Cook, who he began flaunting on Instagram months ago. David then faced backlash for doing so and chose to delete his account.

When The Real Housewives of Orange County returns for its 13th season, fans will watch as Beador attempts to cope with her divorce with the support of her friends, including Tamra Barney. Viewers will also be seeing Shannon getting back into the dating world. As for whether or not fans will be seeing Alex, that has yet to be revealed. That said, the mother-of-three will be seen going out on a date with a mystery man.

In addition to exposing her love life to the cameras during the upcoming episodes of the show, Beador will also showcase her on-screen drama with Barney, who was seen screaming at her in a scene of the recently released trailer.

To see more of Shannon Beador and her co-stars, tune into The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 premiere on Monday, July 16, at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.