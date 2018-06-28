Brandi Glanville Shows Off Her Assets In A Tiny String Bikini

Brandi Glanville is a 'Real Housewife' that's not afraid to flaunt her assets.

Brandi Glanville is one hot mama, and she’s not afraid to show off her assets.

And, recently, she proved that age is just a number when she went for a stroll on Santa Monica Beach wearing nothing more than a tiny string bikini that barely covered the important parts.

The Daily Mail has some photos of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in her revealing swimsuit, which was a peach-and-white floral colored get-up that rode all the way up her butt crack as she ran down the beach.

The former model and former Celebrity Big Brother contestant proved that she still has the same banging body she had at the height of her modeling career.

You can check out the photos at the link above.

While Brandi Glanville has been lucky in many areas of her life — especially as far as her body is concerned — she hasn’t been quite as lucky in love.

According to Champagne and Shade, she’s been bonding more with her sons as of late, especially since her romance with her “bad boys” has gone belly up.

The 45-year-old first began dating the “bad boys” of Los Angeles after her marriage to actor Eddie Cibrian fell apart. In 2010, Glanville found out that Cibrian was cheating on her with country pop sensation LeAnn Rimes, and the three of them started engaging in an epic social media war as a result.

Cibrian and Glanville eventually divorced, and Cibrian went on to marry Rimes.

Cibrian and Glanville have two sons together.

Recently, however, Glanville took one of her “bad boys” to task after their nasty split.

New @podcastone up now on my pod!!! YouTube sensation @NikitaDragun talks to me about her Facial Feminization Surgery, how she went viral after being open & honest about her transition, getting started w/makeup tutorials & more. https://t.co/jiBuPcwCJX pic.twitter.com/OE1seA5cF7 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 22, 2018

DJ Friese is one of Glanville’s ex-boyfriends, and the duo recently had a nasty split. However, Friese can’t seem to let go of the past, and still hangs around Brandi Glanville’s New York friends.

This led Glanville to take to Twitter to slam Friese, screaming that her New York City friends “were not for sale.”

Later, Glanville revealed that she was no longer interested in dating bad boys anymore.

Their Is not enough rose Xanax or money in the world that will ever get me on the back of someone’s motorcycle EVER again — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) June 26, 2018

She, instead, chose to hang around her two sons, and recently took to her Instagram to show how she’d bonded with them over some ice cream.

While, in the past, Brandi Glanville boasted about dating the “bad boys,” and joked that many of the men she dated in Los Angeles were “stupid boys,” it sounds like she’s gotten over that little trend, and is ready to settle down with someone who gives her the love that she deserves.