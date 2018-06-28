‘Jersey Shore’ Star’s Ex Claims He Hit Her Prior To Her Arrest

While fans of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation eagerly await tonight’s drama on the Season 1 finale, one the of stars of the show is currently in the middle of some pretty crazy drama that may be aired-out in its entirety during the show’s second season.

As it was previously reported by the Inquisitr, following the arrest and release of Jen Harley, the on-again-off-again girlfriend of Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, and mother of his child, according to TMZ, Harley is now claiming that before her arrest, she was hit by the reality star initially. According to the media outlet, Harley told police that Ortiz-Magro struck her multiple times during their domestic dispute, but authorities concluded that she was the one in the wrong and arrested her.

Harley was arrested on Sunday in Las Vegas for domestic battery after she allegedly attacked Ronnie while the two were driving home from a barbecue. In the middle of their argument, the 32-year-old father reportedly demanded Harley pull over and let him out of the car.

TMZ went on to say that Harley allegedly took off when Ortiz-Magro got caught in his seat belt, dragging her ex and injuring him while their infant daughter was in the car. According to the police report obtained by TMZ, police say they found Harley on the side of the road after a passerby called in to report a fight between the two.

Once police arrived Harley told them she was driving and Ortiz Magro was in the passenger’s seat. She went on to say that her ex became aggressive, reaching for the steering wheel and hitting her multiple times. Harley claimed she pulled over, took their 3-month-old daughter out of the car, and tried waving down other drivers for help.

The police report reportedly states that at the time of the incident, officers observed minor cuts, scratches, and dried blood on Harley. The report also details Ortiz-Magro’s injuries as well saying he sustained cuts to his mouth, arms, and abrasions from being dragged by the car.

According to Ortiz-Magro, his story is much different. He told officers that Harley struck him two to five times with her fist, and that he got in the driver’s seat once she got out and took off. After taking statements from both parties, police determined a mutual battery did occur with Harley being the primary aggressor. Following her arrest on Sunday, Harley’s bail was set at $3,000 and she was released two days later at an undisclosed time.

Ortiz-Magro and Harley’s rocky relationship and tumultuous domestic disputes have been making headlines as of late. Ortiz-Magro and Harley share a daughter, Ariana Sky, born earlier in the year.