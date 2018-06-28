Farrah Abraham Slams Her ‘Teen Mom’ Replacement: ‘She’s Not A Filler’

Teen Mom OG star Farrah Abraham is opening up about the reality star replacing her on the show next season. In true Farrah fashion, she believes that no one will be able to fill the hole she’s left on the reality series.

According to a June 28 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham stated that she’s never even heard of Cheyenne Floyd, the women is allegedly set to fill Farrah’s empty spot on Teen Mom OG.

“I don’t even know that name. She’s not a filler!” Farrah Abraham told the outlet about her alleged replacement, adding that she is “forever a Teen Mom,” and that she loves all of the fans who had followed her journey on the show for many years. “We gave birth to the TV show,” Abraham stated, hinting that no one will be better than the original girls when it comes to the franchise.

As many Teen Mom OG fans will remember, Farrah Abraham was fired from the show after she appeared on an adult entertainment website. Producers asked her to quit her work in the adult entertainment industry, but she refused. Her involvement with the industry, as well as her poor treatment of the cast and crew led to Abraham being booted from production.

However, Farrah Abraham isn’t the only member of the Teen Mom OG cast who is allegedly upset about Cheyenne Floyd joining the show. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Amber Portwood is also furious that the network has chosen to add Cheyenne to the series.

“Amber is p—ed off about the new cast member. They’ve been doing Teen Mom for ten years and don’t think they like the idea of someone who is a total newbie and has never even been on the show before coming on permanently,” sources revealed of the situation.

Another source told the outlet that Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are also upset about Cheyenne Floyd’s casting. The couple seemingly believe that it is “stupid” to bring on a complete outsider when the network could easily combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, who mostly get along well with one another.

When Co-Parenting works ????????

Happy Easter ???????? !!! pic.twitter.com/pInGJ4pIOi — Cory Wharton (@MTVCoryWharton) April 1, 2018

However, while Cheyenne Floyd may be new to the Teen Mom franchise, she is no stranger to MTV or reality television. Cheyenne as appeared on both Are You The One and The Challenge in the past, and would be bringing her daughter, Ryder, 1, and baby daddy, Cory Wharton along for the ride if she is officially named Farrah Abraham’s replacement.