Emily Ratajkowski Takes In Mykonos Wearing Tiny Orange Bikini

Emily Ratajkowski just took her unbeatable bikini game to the gorgeous Greek island of Mykonos. The brunette “Blurred Lines” video star hit the beach in a bright orange two-piece around the same time that the official Instagram account for her swimsuit line shared a cheeky photo of orange bikini bottoms.

On Thursday, 27-year-old model-actress Emily Ratajkowski was photographed wearing a revealing bikini during her vacation getaway in Mykonos. The Daily Mail shared snapshots of Ratajkowski flaunting her pert posterior and long legs in a pair of skimpy thong bikini bottoms, which she paired with a wrap-around halter top that showed off quite a bit of cleavage. The glossy-skinned Gone Girl star worked on her tan by lying in the sand on a gorgeous beach, but she kept cool by choosing a wet spot to bask in the sun where the waves were hitting the shore.

Ratajkowski seemed to flash a smile at the paparazzi as she took a stroll in the shallow water near the beach, and she was also photographed adjusting the lower half of her tiny two-piece. According to The Sun, her revealing drawstring bikini bottoms are proving to be a hot trend with celebrities this summer. The design features strings that sit up high on the hipbones, but because the bottoms plunge so low in the front, they provide “minimal coverage.” With a few tugs, the daring style can be adjusted to bare more skin around the bikini line. Other famous fans of the look include Kim Kardashian and Bella Hadid.

Emily Ratajkowski flaunts her VERY ample cleavage she turns up the heat in Mykonos https://t.co/N8xFav2V4T — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) June 28, 2018

According to News.com.au, the internet has come up with its own unique term to describe the bunched-up bottoms style: the “loincloth bikini.” While it might seem like a design that could only be pulled off by women with model bodies like Emily Ratajkowski, swimsuit designer Roxane Uzureau said that it’s a style that looks good on anyone. This is because the high sides of the bottoms accentuate the size difference between the waist and hips, which makes the wearer look slimmer. They also help create the illusion of longer, thinner legs.

???? A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:08am PDT

Emily was one of the earliest adopters of the 2018 beachwear trend; she’s been rocking loincloth bikini bottoms in her Instagram photos all year. This is because she has her own swimsuit line, Inamorata Swim, and it includes a drawstring design. Emily appears to be rocking her “Neptune” bottoms in the Mykonos photos.

We're calling it: @emrata vacationing in Greece is our Summer mood! https://t.co/lCfALHTxlO — POPSUGAR (@POPSUGAR) June 28, 2018

On Thursday, a pair of the out-of-this-world bottoms made an appearance on the official Instagram for Inamorata Swim. They were also orange, so they might be the bottom half of the same swimsuit that Emily is wearing in the paparazzi pictures. However, the model is nowhere to be seen in the Inamorata photo. Instead, the bottoms are pictured lying on a chair beside a pool with crystal clear blue water. A beach is visible in the background, so it’s possible that the snapshot was taken at the resort that Emily has been staying at during her Greek getaway.

Neptune bottoms ✨ A post shared by Inamorataswim (@inamorataswim) on Jun 28, 2018 at 7:00am PDT

Most of Emily Ratajkowski’s fans would likely agree that the bikini bottoms look much better on her than they do on the pool chair.