Kate Middleton Has Upper Hand In Relationship With Queen Over Meghan Markle, Body Language Expert Believes

Meghan Markle is working hard to impress Queen Elizabeth II, but it looks like Kate Middleton maintains the upper hand on this front.

Much has been said lately about how close Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth II seem to be since Meg wed Prince Harry in May in an extravagant wedding. There has also been a lot of talk about how Markle and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton are supposedly struggling in their relationship, and a body expert’s take may reveal some valuable insight into the complicated dynamics of these relationships.

As fans of the royals have seen, Meghan Markle has been spending quite a bit of time with the Queen and the two seem to enjoy one another’s company. While the new Duchess of Sussex has been doing appearances with the Queen very quickly after marrying Prince Harry, Kate Middleton’s opportunities of a similar nature didn’t present themselves for about a year after she married Prince William.

According to what a body language expert tells Express, that there is more to the picture in terms of the relationships the Queen appears to have with each of the ladies. Body language expert Judi James says that Kate has always been fairly at ease in these royal settings likely because she had been with Prince William for years before officially joining the family.

Middleton had quite a bit of time to work out the kinks in terms of royal body language displays and she was able to slowly build her relationship with the Queen. On the other hand, Markle has only been with Harry for a short period of time. James praises Meghan’s hard work at getting up to speed on how to handle herself at these public events with the Queen, and many would guess that her acting background surely helps her here.

However, James believes that Meghan looks “more like a grand-daughter-in-law than a female friend.” In comparison, the body language expert believes that Kate has used her experience with the family to allow her to “manage her communications with the Queen to the point where the two women look like friends and almost equals.”

“Meghan was thrown into the deep end when she married Harry with little or no royal experience, and although she is clearly putting in an industrial-strength effort to develop her royal poise and body language the fact she is having to learn on the job seems to have created a very different balance between her and the Queen.”

While experience has seemingly allowed Kate to develop a relationship with the Queen where she is perceived as an equal of sorts and in tune with the matriarch, that doesn’t mean that Meghan is already in royal trouble. Markle is seen as perhaps striving for approval, which is understandable in her circumstances, and it looks as if the Queen enjoys her company and is anxious to help her feel at ease with her new place in the family.

Rumors of discord between the Duchess of Sussex and the Duchess of Cambridge will likely continue, especially while Kate Middleton is away from public engagements due to her maternity leave with Prince Louis. In the meantime, Meghan Markle will keep working on that relationship with the Queen and her comfort level as a royal and fans feel sure she’ll get up to speed quickly.