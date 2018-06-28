Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Are Reportedly Living Together In L.A.

Kendall Jenner and her new boyfriend Ben Simmons are reportedly living together in a lavish rental home in L.A. this summer.

According to a June 28 report by TMZ, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have both been spotted coming in and out of the $25,000 per month home in recent weeks.

Sources are telling the outlet that it is currently unclear whose name is on the lease, but that the term of the lease is for “several months.” The home is said to have five bedrooms and six bathrooms, and a swimming pool. The house is located near the Grove and Fairfax area, which is a good explanation as to why Jenner and Simmons have been spotted out together so often.

The site also claims that Kendall Jenner recently purchased Charlie Sheen’s former Beverly Hills home, but that she is currently remodeling the house to better fit her needs and style. The L.A. rental house could be where Kendall is staying while she waits for her permanent home to be done, and Ben Simmons may be crashing with her until he’s ready to get back to Philadelphia to rejoin the 76ers for the upcoming NBA season. Last week, Ben took home the Rookie of The Year award for his performance in the 2017-2018 season.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have been spotted out together multiple times in recent weeks. The couple was spotted grocery shopping together earlier this month, and even hit up the Peppermint Club with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson when they returned to L.A. after living in Cleveland for most of the year.

However, Kendall’s older sister, Khloe, is allegedly worried about the relationship and is warning Jenner to be careful when it comes to dating an NBA star. Kardashian, who recently went through a very public cheating scandal with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, is now said to be cautioning her sister.

“Kendall and Khloe had a big argument over Khloe’s hypocritical dating advice for her younger sister. Khloe is freaking out that Kendall is seeing another basketball player and has been yelling at her to leave him alone. Khloe is convinced Ben will break Kendall’s heart and has begged her not to date another guy in the league,” sources previously told Hollywood Life.

While Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have been seen and photographed together looking very much like a couple, the pair has yet to confirm their romance, or head to any major Hollywood events together. Perhaps Kendall will be seen sitting courtside at 76ers games in the upcoming season.