Karen Pence Slammed For Cutout Dress

"So inappropriate next to the Queen of Jordan, who looked classy and understated."

The vote is in and Karen Pence’s dress gets a big thumbs down.

On Monday, Vice President Mike Pence shared a photo on his Twitter account of himself, his wife Karen, and Jordanian royalty, King Abdullah and Queen Rania, on the steps of their home in Washington, D.C. In the photo, both Mike and King Abdullah look very professional in suits and ties while Queen Rania wears a burgundy dress that hits just below the knee. She completes her chic look with a pair of white pumps.

But what really had Twitter abuzz was Karen Pence’s choice of dress for the important occasion. The 61-year-old can be seen donning a form-fitting pink and black dress with cutouts on the sleeves. At the waist of the dress, there are three black flowers and the second lady added a pair of strappy, pink heels to finish her look. Another photo shows the four sitting on a porch in what appears to be an intense discussion, while you can see Karen in the same, form-fitting dress.

Thus far, Pence’s tweet with the photos attached has already received a ton of attention with over 9,900 likes in addition to 1,700 retweets. And while some of the comments on the tweet were positive, the overwhelming majority of Twitter users took the opportunity to slam the second lady for her choice in dress, deeming it “inappropriate.”

Great to see my friend @KingAbdullahII of Jordan in Washington D.C. today. Productive meeting this afternoon at the @WhiteHouse with @POTUS Trump. @SecondLady and I are pleased to welcome him and @QueenRania to the Vice President’s residence for dinner tonight. pic.twitter.com/jzDk8Xbu8P — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) June 26, 2018

“For God’s sake, get your wife a stylist and quick! So inappropriate next to the Queen of Jordan, who looked classy and understated.”

“I agree! The dress is too short and tight for her,” another fan wrote.

“Your wife’s outfit is over the top inappropriate, not classy, and the opposite of elegant. It’s embarrassing to be represented by people with such poor taste. Get a good stylist ASAP,” one more wrote.

Bess Kalb, who writes for Jimmy Kimmel Live!, also took the opportunity to poke fun at the second lady on Twitter, even writing in all capital letters to make a point.

“MOTHER LET’S TALK ABOUT THE BELT: HIGH UP? CHECK. SHINY? VERY. SEVERAL PRE-SCHOOL GIRL FLOWERS ON IT? I COUNT THREE. THIS BELT WAS A BIG CHOICE AND YOU MADE IT ON QUEEN RAINA DAY, MAMI!”

Melania Trump wears coat saying ‘I REALLY DONT CARE DO U?’ to visit immigrant childrenhttps://t.co/jYBsJNQsCK — i newspaper (@theipaper) June 21, 2018

The controversy over Pence’s wardrobe choice comes just days after the first lady, Melania Trump, was slammed for wearing an inappropriate jacket while visiting an immigrant detention center in Texas. As the Inquisitr shared, the jacket read, “I really don’t care. Do U?” and sparked a ton of outrage with many people thinking that the jacket was in poor taste and thought that it had some sort of hidden meaning.

It does not appear that Karen has commented on the photo backlash.