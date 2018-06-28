Kandi Burruss Reveals Daughter Riley’s 52-Pound Weight Loss In Before And After Photo

Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burruss revealed her daughter Riley’s amazing weight loss transformation. The 42-year-old posted a before and after photo on Instagram and said that Riley started taking fitness seriously about 10 months ago.

Riley went from 220 pounds to 168 pounds, losing a total of 52 pounds in less than a year. Kandi suggests in the lengthy Instagram post that Riley didn’t rely on yo-yo dieting and dropped the weight the right way. She trained five days a week and reduced her calorie intake.

The proud mother blasted social media trolls who mocked Riley for her weight over the years.

“Y’all just don’t understand how hard it is to grow up in front of the public eye & in front of social media trolls who make negative comments about kid’s weight. Luckily Riley has tough skin & doesn’t let it bother her but as her mom, it used to pi** me off when trolls would make negative comments about her size.”

The singer-songwriter revealed that Riley’s tall stature concealed the weight, making it difficult to tell she was over 200 pounds. Kandi implies that Riley will spill the beans on how she lost all the weight concluding the caption with the following.

“Riley wants to help other young people get fit & help them thru the challenges she faced. Stay tuned to what my young boss has coming next!”

Riley shared the post on her own Instagram page and stated that she will continue her weight loss journey.

Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 11 will likely feature Riley’s weight loss as the upcoming series is reportedly filming.

Riley’s trainer gave some insight into her struggles in his own Instagram post via Hollywood Life. The trainer said that Riley pushed herself to the point where she fainted and was reluctant to keep training at some of the sessions.

“All of our sessions have not always been good. We’ve gone through all the fussing, crying, catching attitudes, and even down to her passing the hell out but still managing to lose over 50 POUNDS.”

Kandi Burruss recently ran into a pregnant Kenya Moore at the airport. Moore announced in the Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion that she is pregnant with Marc Daly.

While some fans speculated whether the Moore was using a surrogate, it is clear from the photo that the 47-year-old reality TV star is pregnant.

Burruss seems to be on a positive note heading into Season 11 as she resumed following Porsha Williams on Instagram, suggesting that the feud may be over.