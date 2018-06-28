Kate Middleton Regrets Missing Prince William’s Middle East Trip As She Had Learned Arabic, Lived In Jordan

Prince William has been on a tour of the Middle East, having already visited Israel and many of its holy sites. Now the future King of England is in Jordan, where he shared a little-known fact about his wife, Kate Middleton. He revealed that she spent two and half years living in Jordan when she was a young girl, even learning to speak Arabic, reports Hello! “Her family relocated to the capital city Amman when she was two, where her dad Michael Middleton worked as a British Airways manager. His wife Carole was on maternity leave, taking care of eight-month-old Pippa.” While there, Kate attended Assahera nursery.

The founder of that now-closed nursery was Sahera al Nabulsi, who spoke previously The National UAE about what Kate’s life was like when she was there. “The morning routine was to have all the children sitting in a circle where they would all sing Incy Wincy Spider, both in English and Arabic,” she said. “We would read one verse from the Quran to improve the children’s Arabic and tell stories about the Prophet’s companions, like Omar Bin Khattab. The idea was to reinforce concepts such as respect and love.” The Middleton’s moved back to Berkshire in 1986 when Kate’s father’s post in Jordan came to an end.

On the final day of his tour, HRH also visited the Dome of the Rock, al-Aqsa Mosque, the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. Read the full story of The Duke's 5 day tour: https://t.co/3KO6yRwBUt pic.twitter.com/4GE4llqCSZ — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 28, 2018

During a reception marking the Queen’s birthday, William spoke about why his wife wasn’t able to make the trip with him. “My wife Catherine is very sorry she cannot be here with me so soon after the birth of our son Louis, but her family remembers very fondly the almost three years she spent here as a child when her father worked for British Airways in Amman.”

But could there be another reason that his wife didn’t join him on this trip? The Inquisitr reported previously that there are rumors swirling that the Duchess of Cambridge may be pregnant again. Sources close to her have reported that she’s been having certain cravings again, much like she did with each of her three previous pregnancies. There are also reports that she has taken ill quite a bit lately, missing royal engagements where she was expected to attend. Not only that, she has been choosing to wear baggy clothing. Of course, that could be because she hasn’t recovered her svelte figure after the recent birth of her third child but it could very well be more than that. For now, she has her hands full with Prince George, who is four and a half, Princess Charlotte who is three, and Prince Louis who is three months.