‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope Pregnant With Liam’s Baby & Dr. Phillips is Back!

New spoilers indicate that Kelly is about to have another sibling thanks to aunt Hope.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers finally reveal what “Lope” fans have suspected all along, Hope (Annika Noelle) is pregnant! Since the only man that she has been with since she has returned from Europe is Liam (Scott Clifton), it seems as if he is the only candidate for her child’s father. Although the couple were literally standing at the altar not too long ago, Liam has since shacked up with Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) again and they have a new daughter, Kelly. Or do they?

According to Soap Hub, although it is fairly certain that Liam is the father of Hope’s baby, is he really the father of Steffy’s? B&B fans know that when Steffy went to get the DNA tests done, Bill (Don Diamont) and Justin (Aaron D. Spears) were scheming. Could they have manipulated the test results? After all it seems highly unlikely that Bill just happened to be at the hospital when Steffy was there. However, if Bill was legitimately the father of Steffy’s baby, it also seems likely he would have used this to keep her in his life.

Liam was also frantically trying to arrange a wedding until Steffy put a stop to his plans. Bold and the Beautiful viewers saw how Bill had threatened to go to the police if Steffy married Liam. Although Liam remains fairly confused as to why Steffy doesn’t want to tie the knot, he says that he understands that she just wants to focus on Kelly right now. So, although he is with Steffy, they are not married. Now that Hope is pregnant, will he still choose to be with Steffy? At the very least it seems as if Liam now has a legitimate reason to waffle between Steffy and Hope as he could be a daddy of two.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via Highlight Hollywood, state that Dr. Phillips (Robin Givens) will be back during the week of July 2. Dr. Phillips was Steffy’s OB-Gyn during her pregnancy. She could be back for a checkup with Steffy, but it is more likely that she will confirm Hope’s pregnancy next week. Somebody will pay a visit to Dr. Phillips on Tuesday, July 3.

Hope acted gracefully when she told Liam to be with his family, and backed away so that he could be the family man that he wanted to be. It remains to be seen if she will fight for Liam to be a family with their own child now that he or she is on the way.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.