XXXTentacion Attends His Own Funeral In Posthumously Released Music Video For ‘SAD!’

Following his vicious murder on June 18, a new music video of slain rapper XXXTentacion has surfaced today, June 28, which depicts the rapper attending his own funeral, speaking with demons, and even fighting his corpse in hand-to-hand combat.

“SAD!,” the song the video was based on, originally charted at No. 7 originally on the Billboard Hot 100, but now has posthumously reached the coveted No. 1 position on both the Billboard chart as well as Apple Music’s listing of top music currently.

The video begins with XXX speaking to what is apparently a demon named Gekyume. The demon questions him on his life, the poor choices he may or may not have made, as well as the current state of the world and how human beings need to work together and love one another instead of destroying each other and the planet.

The video then cuts to a scene of the Florida rapper slowly walking through a church with sunlight pouring in, and pews full of mourners dressed in black.

Upon reaching the altar, XXX peers over the casket to see a seemingly younger version of himself, still with his iconic two-tone hair from the mug shot that made him famous.

Once the song actually begins, the “Look At Me!” artist engages in hand-to-hand combat with this version of himself in the casket, which could, of course, indicate X’s battle with the demons of his past on his pursuit of righting his wrongs.

Once the demon recognized X’s resilience to fight his evils, he gives him powers to help finally defeat the lesser version of himself once and for all.

Although the video itself was obviously created prior to his death and the aspects of the funeral and demonic presence was clearly figurative at the time of its creation, it is a hair-raising visual experience to now see the slain rapper in attendance at his own funeral, even if it was only for metaphorical purposes.

XXXTentacion, born Jahseh Onfroy, was murdered by a gunman after he entered his vehicle to depart from a motorcycle dealership he was currently shopping at.

The rapper’s career has been mired with controversy since allegations of assault were raised against him by his former girlfriend. He was facing over a dozen felony charges at the time of his death.

XXXTentacion’s latest body of work, ?, was released only months prior to his untimely death, yet nabbed him a No. 1 album spot, praise from rap superstars the likes of Kendrick Lamar and J. Cole, as well as notoriety for his versatility as an artist and inability to let one particular sound define him.