Gwen Stefani Shares Adorable Backstage Photo Of Blake Shelton And Her Son Apollo Cuddling On A Couch

Gwen Stefani’s youngest son was going B-A-N-A-N-A-S with Blake Shelton backstage during the first show of her Las Vegas residency. In one of the pop star’s behind-the-scenes Instagram photos, 4-year-old Apollo looks like he’s hanging from Blake’s ears like a mischievous little monkey.

When Gwen Stefani kicked off her “Gwen Stefani – I’m Just a Girl” show on Wednesday night, she was surrounded by love. After she wowed the excited crowd at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater with performances of her greatest hits, she headed to her dressing room to celebrate with her country star boyfriend Blake Shelton and a few of her littlest fans. While she was performing, it looks like Blake was put in charge of babysitting Apollo, her niece Stella, and her nephew Leo.

Gwen showed off her supportive crew in an Instagram slideshow that included four sweet snapshots of Blake sitting on a couch with the three aforementioned youngsters. Apollo is in his lap in the first photo, while a laughing Leo and Stella — whose father is Gwen’s brother Todd — are snuggled up beside him. The next image depicts what happened when Gwen walked into the room wearing one of her sparkly costumes; Apollo has a huge smile on his face, and he has hopped off the couch to give his mom a hug. The curly-haired tyke is grabbing Gwen’s ears in the third image, and he’s pictured doing the same thing to Blake in the fourth photo. While Apollo is latched onto both of Blake’s lobes, it looks like his mom’s beau is using his phone to capture the cute moment.

People also shared a photo of Apollo sitting in Blake’s lap during the show. To drown out the loud crowd, the little boy wore a pair of noise-canceling headphones. It doesn’t look like the duo was joined by Gwen Stefani’s other two children from her marriage to rocker Gavin Rossdale, 11-year-old Kingston and 9-year- Zuma. However, Gwen will be performing a total of 25 Vegas shows, so her older sons still have plenty of opportunities left to check one out.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Gwen Stefani made sure that her first show was a memorable one for Blake Shelton by giving him a shout-out. Gwen was rocking a pair of sparkly cowboy boots and a Western-inspired costume covered with gold fringe when she let her boyfriend know that the outfit was just for him. She told the crowd that it was her “fantasy come true” to dress up like a cowgirl in front of Blake. In a video shared by Entertainment Tonight, one concertgoer captured Blake’s reaction to the costume, which was designed by Moschino creative director Jeremy Scott.

According to Rolling Stone, “Gwen Stefani – I’m Just a Girl” will run through mid-March, with the residency’s first leg ending on July 21. Gwen will return to Vegas for a post-holiday run from December 27 through the 31, and the final leg will begin on February 27, 2019, and end on March 16, 2019.