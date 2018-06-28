Kelly Ripa Shares Rare Photo Of Her Two Sons, Michael And Joaquin On Grecian Vacation

Michael Consuelos is his famous father's doppelganger.

Kelly Ripa is taking a much-needed break from her busy schedule.

As the Inquisitr shared earlier today, the mother of three shared an adorable photo of her husband Mark appearing to be about to plant a kiss on his wife’s cheek with her close to 2 million followers on Instagram. The sweet snapshot has already garnered 80,000 likes in addition to 1,500 comments, with most fans gushing over how cute the couple is after 22 years of marriage.

“Something about these Grecian sunsets,” Ripa captioned the snapshot.

Then, Kelly shared yet another sweet post with her followers today. This time, the 47-year-old showed fans two photos, one throwback and one from the present. In the first photo from 2014, Kelly’s husband, Mark Consuelos, and her boys, Michael and Joaquin, stand together in Greece as fans can see the beautiful sea in the background. In the more recent photo from today, Kelly’s boys obviously look a lot more grown up.

Fifteen-year-old Joaquin wears a pair of aviators and a red button-down shirt as he proudly puts his arm around his father. Mark stands in the middle of his two boys, also donning a pair of sunglasses as he keeps it casual in a plain black t-shirt. To Mark’s left is the couple’s eldest child, Michael. The 21-year-old looks like his dad’s doppelganger as he wears his dark hair slicked back just like his dad. Michael completes his laid-back look with a pair of shades and a blue button-down shirt.

Though Kelly posts photos of her kids from time to time, it’s pretty rare for fans to get a photo of Mark and his two boys together. So it comes as no surprise that Ripa’s photo has already earned a ton of attention with over 31,000 likes in addition to 600-plus comments within just two hours of being posted. Many fans commented on what good-looking men Kelly’s sons have turned into while countless others couldn’t help but just gush over the sweet family photo.

“Ohhhh Kelly you have some gorgeous boys in your life… I want to see that gorgeous daughter of yours too please.”

“What a beautiful family you have. I so enjoy you and thanks for sharing so much of yourself with us,” another fan wrote.

But not all of Kelly’s fans were exactly warm about Ripa taking yet another family vacation. This year, Ripa has shared photos from trips to Telluride, the Bahamas, and now a trip to Greece with fans. And according to Yahoo, a few fans lashed out at Ripa on one if her recent photos for “not doing” her job.

“She’s the only anchor with the whole summer off. She doesn’t work that hard to begin with,” one Instagrammer wrote.

But Ripa was having none of it, commenting back to her followers to let them know that she’s earned her vacation.

“I’m not an anchor, I don’t have the whole summer off, and I work extremely hard. Anything else?”

Boom! Hopefully, Ripa can enjoy the rest of her vacation without being heckled.