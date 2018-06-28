Christina Aguilera Shares Sexy Bathtub Selfie, Encourages Followers To ‘Exhale And Love Yourself’

Singer Christina Aguilera aims to inspire her Instagram followers while sharing a sultry bathtub shot

Singer Christina Aguilera loves to generate buzz and she is doing exactly that with her latest Instagram post. The 37-year-old entertainer and former Voice judge is throwing herself back into performing again after some time away from recording and it looks like it has her inspired and anxious to inspire others.

The former Voice mentor shared a picture on Instagram showing her in a black bathtub with flower petals scattered among the bubbles. The glamorous photo shows a nude Aguilera with all the necessary spots covered on her body, and she had her head leaning back, her eyes closed, with a smile on her face. Aguilera had shared another bathtub selfie on Instagram just a few weeks ago, but this one is definitely much more sultry.

Christina kept her caption simple with this sexy photo. Aguilera simply reminded followers to love themselves and remember to exhale, and she added a few emojis at the end of the caption. Some of the singer’s fans shared their stories about how she has inspired them and many wrote comments raving about her new album and encouraging the performer to release more music.

People notes that Aguilera recently debuted Liberation, her first album release since 2012. Christina is planning a tour, and this will be her first major tour since 2008. The new album was released on June 15 and the tour starts in Hollywood, Florida, on September 25. She will do 24 shows across the country, wrapping the tour up back in Florida on November 13.

Aguilera has said that she is excited to tour again and share fresh music. Christina recently explained that she feels refreshed and as if she is a new artist once more, something she has needed for quite some time. The performer says that she has been away from touring for so long because she believes that her children come first, and she says she doesn’t have much in the way of expectations for these upcoming tour dates.

The singer has two children, Max Liron with former husband Jordan Bratman and Summer Rain with current fiance Matt Rutler. Aguilera admits to having some nerves about touring, as she wasn’t a mother yet when she toured in 2008. She says that Max will stay with his dad during much of the tour, but Summer will go on the road with her mom.

Does Christina Aguilera still have what it takes to sell tickets as she heads out on her new tour? Based on the reaction to her sexy bathtub selfie, it certainly looks like her fans remain a dedicated bunch and are anxious to support her in every way they can.