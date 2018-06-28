‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Was ‘Not A Fan’ Of Ed Sheeran Cameo In Season 7

HBO’s Game Of Thrones has without a doubt solidified itself as one of the most iconic television shows of the modern day, with the final episode of Season 7 raking in a whopping 16 million viewers upon airing.

This massive success, however, has been met with some criticism, especially in regards to the show’s choice to allow celebrity cameos within the episodes.

One particular instance from last season where the show received plenty of negative press was in the cameo appearance of pop singer Ed Sheeran, who appeared in the show as a Lannister soldier.

Fans were clearly upset with the blatant pop culture interjection into the mythical world they’ve come to love over the past years, with immediate outcry from those who saw his appearance on the show as unnecessary fodder.

Due to the massive amount of hate directed towards him after the role, the singer literally deactivated his Twitter account to avoid all of the hate.

Now, in a recent revealing interview, it has come to light that Hodor himself wasn’t a fan of the celebrity cameo either.

Actor Kristian Nairn, who played Hodor on the program, recently spoke to The Huffington Post about how cameos spoil the experience of Game of Thrones, saying “I’m not a fan of the cameos in Game of Thrones. I don’t like them. I think it’s stupid.”

The actor went on to add “I don’t mind going on the record on that. I just think it takes you right out of the world. Especially Ed Sheeran. I was like, ‘Why is Ed Sheeran here?’ I mean, Ed Sheeran’s great. He’s a great guy, great musician, but why is he in Game of Thrones?”

Nairn’s response to the Sheeran cameo is the justification needed for many fans who echoed the exact same sentiments themselves upon seeing the “Thinking Out Loud” singer in their favorite mythical world. The singer appeared on screen briefly during Arya’s journey back to Winterfell at the end of season 7. Sheeran was sitting in a circle singing a Lannister song with a group of other soldiers.

The idea for the cameo reportedly came about as a surprise for actress Maisie Williams, who is a huge fan of the singer.

The backlash that producers received over the Sheeran cameo would most likely dissuade them from utilizing another celebrity cameo role in the future, as it seems to be the exact opposite of what fans want. With Game Of Thrones currently gearing up for its eighth and final season, only time will tell what other major events will transpire in the show’s mythical world.