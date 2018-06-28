Savannah Chrisley Shares Intense Workout With Fans, Thanks Workout Partner And Boyfriend, Nic Kerdiles

Following a tropical vacation with her man, Savannah Chrisley is back to Nashville and back to reality.

As the Inquisitr shared a few weeks ago, Chrisley recently enjoyed a vacation with her boyfriend, NHL star Nic Kerdiles. Throughout their getaway, Savannah posted multiple photos and the couple appeared to be having a great time. In one photo posted to her account, Kerdiles and Savannah hung out with friends on a beach. Savannah looked absolutely stunning in a bikini, showing off her long and toned legs. She wore her short blonde hair in a ponytail and covered her face with a large pair of aviators. Kerdiles, on the other hand, wore a pair of black swim trunks. The couple never revealed where they were vacationing, but many fans thought it was Turks and Caicos.

But now it’s back to work for the 20-year-old reality star. According to her Instagram account, Savannah is hitting the gym following her getaway. In a post on her account yesterday, Chrisley told fans that she was trying to get back in the routine of things at Training Camp in Nashville. In the video, Chrisley can be seen giving it her all at the gym while pushing a sled with a weight up and down a mat.

Savannah looks sporty-chic in a pair of black leggings, a black tank top, and a black baseball cap. She added a little pop of color to her wardrobe with a pair of bright blue Nike shoes in addition to a bright pink sports bra that can be seen through the side of tank. In the background of the video, the chorus of the song fittingly says, “everyday I’m hustlin.”

And though he did not appear in the video itself, Chrisley thanked her beau Nic Kerdiles for hitting the gym with her and being her workout partner. So far, the post has already gained a lot of attention with over 219,000 views, 21,000 plus likes, and 100 plus comments. Many fans applauded Savannah for working hard for her rockin’ body while countless other fans commented on the image to let Savannah know that they love her show.

“That looks Tough but you pulled it off. GO. TEAM. CHRISLEY.”

“Getting my butt up & to the gym right now after seeing that! Looks like you killed it,” another fan wrote.

New episodes of Savannah and her family’s hit show, Chrisley Knows Best, are currently airing on Tuesday evenings on the USA Network. Check the guide for your local listings.