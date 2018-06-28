‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday, June 29: Victoria’s Stunned & Nick Fights For Christian

Nick and Sharon take advantage of Victor's media troubles to regain custody of Christian.

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, June 29 bring a stunning end to a week filled with vast reversals of fortune in Genoa City. Victoria’s world will never be the same. Plus, Nick and Sharon continue their fight for Christian.

For months she’s been trying to keep everything together since the fiasco with J.T. (Thad Luckinbill), and it’s been a significant struggle for Victoria (Amelia Heinle). With Paul (Doug Davidson) sniffing around, her own brother, Nick (Joshua Morrow) refusing to back down, J.T.’s ex-wife Mackenzie (Kelly Kruger) asking questions, and Nick’s lawyer, Brittany (Lauren Woodland) demanding answers, it’s all Victoria can do to keep it together.

However, Victoria’s world is turned upside-down, according to She Knows Soaps. Since Ashley (Eileen Davidson) let her know that a man fitting J.T.’s description was spotted on the outskirts of Genoa City, Victoria had to prepare for anything. Although she and her cohorts are certain J.T. is dead, she can’t help but wonder what is going on.

Victor (Eric Breaden) absolutely believes that J.T. is behind all the leaked health documents and other sensitive details, but Victor (probably) doesn’t know what Victoria, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), Sharon (Sharon Case), and Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) know.

RT if you love seeing Nikki and Victor reunited! ???? #YR pic.twitter.com/sBaYpY4xBW — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) June 26, 2018

Speaking of Sharon, she and Nick must renew their fight for Christian. With news of Victor’s lousy health all over the news and Newman Enterprises losing clients left and right, this looks like the perfect time to pounce on the sinking ship and try to prove that Victor is unfit to raise a small boy. Even Nikki questioned him earlier this week when she discussed his illness, which he declined to tell her much about.

The time to prove Victor unfit is now and Nick rallies Sharon to try to regain full custody of Christian. The thing is, while Victor is focused so much on J.T. being the culprit behind the leak, he might be failing to see something right in front of him. It’s possible that Nick could be the one behind the medical records fiasco that’s causing Victor and Newman such trouble.

Could this time actually be the time that Nick bests his father? As long as Nick keeps the focus on J.T., it might be. Or, it’s possible that none of this is Nick, but he’s just able to take advantage of the moment and work to get Christian back into his and Sharon’s home. Either way, this is an opportunity that Nick cannot miss.