‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsay Heads To ESPN For Dream Gig With ‘First Take’

'The Bachelorette' star Rachel Lindsay is embracing a fantastic opportunity by hosting ESPN's 'First Take' during the week of July 2.

Anybody who watched Rachel Lindsay during her time on ABC’s The Bachelorette or The Bachelor know that she is a big sports fan. She may have been an attorney by trade heading into her time filming the two reality television shows back to back, but her passion for sports is intense and she has always had an interest in broadcasting or similar sports-related gigs. Now, it looks like she’s headed in that direction.

The Big Lead details that Rachel Lindsay will have the opportunity to host First Take next week on ESPN. This actually isn’t the first time she has appeared on the show, but this stint next week is an exciting opportunity for her, nonetheless.

Lindsay shared the news about her First Take gig via Instagram earlier this week. In a post showcasing a basketball hoop surrounded by palm trees as the sun was setting, the Bachelorette star tagged both ESPN and First Take as she wrote a lengthy post talking about her background and excitement for this next step.

The Bachelorette wrote that one of her dreams for her life was to eventually work in the sports world. Rachel says she studied sports management at the University of Texas prior to attending Marquette University to get her law degree. Lindsay says that she left Marquette and followed in her father’s footsteps to practice law, and she notes that she does still do legal work.

However, Lindsay says that this day of the post was a special one, as she was returning to her first love as she prepared to host First Take. Rachel included tags on the post referencing passion and “dreams do come true,” and she noted that during her shows airing the week of July 2 she will be talking about the NBA, NFL camps, free agency, and much more.

As for the Bachelorette star’s relationship with her final rose recipient, Rachel and Bryan Abasolo are still very much together and engaged. The two have not yet set a wedding date, but Lindsay did hint during a recent trip to Europe that she was doing some location scouting for a bachelorette party.

The two Bachelorette lovebirds are living together in her hometown of Dallas, Texas, these days and they have said that they are getting closer to making wedding plans. Be sure to check out Rachel Lindsay’s work as she guest hosts ESPN’s First Take during the week of July 2 and stay tuned for updates on her life with fiancé Bryan Abasolo.