Matt Lauer’s ‘Secret’ TV Comeback After Sex Scandal, Per ‘Radar Online’

Only eight months after being caught up in the scandal that removed him from his prestigious anchor position, it seems as though NBC host Matt Lauer is planning a television comeback after all.

An insider for Radar Online claimed that Lauer is secretly planning his return and that he is convinced that he can personally overcome the sordid sexual harassment allegations that caused him to be removed from his position on the Today Show on November 29, 2017.

“He believes the only thing he’s guilty of was engaging in a consensual affair in the office,” added the source. “His view is that he was unfairly caught up in the rash of #MeToo abusers and did nothing that merited getting fired.”

With this potential revelation in the famed host’s career, it seems natural as though he’d already try to get the ball rolling back in his favor. For months Lauer reportedly confined himself in his Long Island home, seemingly unwilling to show his face after the allegations raised against him. However, recently the former host has been seen inside of NBC’s famed Rockefeller Center headquarters, leading individuals to believe that he is actively pursuing an avenue to work his way back in with the network.

“Matt’s also been meeting with loads of his former producers, including Deborah Kosofsky and Don Nash, who was also fired by the show,” the insider continued.

“He’s trying to convince them to either help him return to Today or come join him in launching his own production company.”

When Lauer was replaced by Hoda Kotb, ratings for the show soared in her first few episodes, but have since declined and fallen behind ABC’s Good Morning America, its direct competitor. The addition of new co-anchor Megyn Kelly has not aided in resurging viewership either.

“Matt believes those numbers should be more than enough to convince the network to bring him back,” the source said.

“Matt is certain he can work his way back to the top anchor spot in time. He is convinced he’ll be back on TV by the end of the year!”

Lauer was a host on the Today Show from 1997 until 2017 when he was removed from his position over alleged claims of sexual misconduct. A female NBC employee claimed that Lauer had sexually harassed her during the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia, and that the harassment continued after they returned to New York.

The former host was immediately let go by the network and given no monetary settlement for his termination, as it was maintained that he was terminated from the position “with cause.” His contract with the network would have been up for renewal at the end of 2018.