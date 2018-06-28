Angelina Jolie Channels Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton With Duchess-Inspired Look For Royal Event

Actress Angelina Jolie went for a royal look at Thursday's event in London.

Actress Angelina Jolie can be glamorous when she wants to be, and she seemingly took a cue from Duchesses Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton for a royal event this week in England. Her appearance that drew the royal comparisons was at Thursday’s Service of Commemoration and Dedication of the Most Distinguished Order of St. Michael and St. George in London.

As People shares, Angelina Jolie went with an elegant look that immediately drew comparisons to the royals, especially Meghan Markle’s recent off-the-shoulder dress. Jolie wore a fascinator as is customary at these types of events and her gray dress was a custom piece by Ralph & Russo.

Jolie’s Ralph & Russo dress had a cowl neck and Angelina wore a gold brooch and matching Ralph & Russo gloves as she carried a silver clutch purse. The actress had her hair pulled back in a chignon and wore simple earrings and silver stilettos, forgoing any other accessories.

Elle notes that Jolie’s attendance was a surprise appearance, and they described her as “looking regal.” The event took place at the St. Paul’s Cathedral and while Queen Elizabeth II was slated to attend, the Inquisitr notes that she had to cancel due to feeling ill. Reports from the Queen’s staff indicate that there is no cause for alarm with this illness, and she was not slated to miss any other upcoming appearances.

Meghan Markle has already perfected Princess Diana's ladylike slant – see the photos: https://t.co/u3Bi9uOpWQ pic.twitter.com/FSXZmkWLmH — HELLO! (@hellomag) June 27, 2018

Anthony Devlin / WPA Pool/Getty Images

This isn’t the first time that Jolie has run in royal circles, notes Bazaar. She met Queen Elizabeth II in 2014, and her look for that meeting was similarly regal to what she wore to Thursday’s London event.

Angelina has been in England for a bit now, as she has been filming Maleficent 2 with Elle Fanning and Michelle Pfeiffer. Jolie’s IMDb page also details that she’s been working on voicing a character for a project titled The One and Only Ivan and she’s got a project rumored to be in pre-production named Come Away.

Angelina has been surrounded by supposed drama in her personal life in recent months as custody issues and allegations related to Jolie’s family with Brad Pitt generate headlines. There was certainly no hint of any of that drama during her appearance in London at Thursday’s event, though.

Does Angelina Jolie successfully pull off a Duchess-inspired look with this chic ensemble, showing hints of Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s elegant styles? She even seems to have the royal wave down as well, based on a quick video clip someone snagged outside of the event and posted onto Twitter, and fans think she looked fantastic.