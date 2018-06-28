Kenya Moore Clears Up Accidental Gender Reveal

Kenya Moore is backtracking on the reference that she made about the gender of her unborn child.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star commented on an Instagram image posted to her co-star Kandi Burruss’ page and initially used the pronoun “his.”

“..Love you and #babydaly can’t wait to meet his auntie,” Moore commented Wednesday before realizing the implications of the message.

Moore has made no public announcement about the gender of her child and insisted she was not doing so on Burruss’ Instagram page.

“Meant to say meet his/her auntie,” she wrote in another comment. “My doctor calls all babies ‘boys’ so not a reveal folks. We are choosing to wait to know the gender when they are born.”

Screenshot / Kandi Burruss Instagram

The 47-year-old former beauty queen turned actress and producer first announced her pregnancy on the RHOA Season 10 reunion earlier this year. In April, she told PEOPLE that the announcement was unplanned.

The television personality said she was initially hesitant to share her pregnancy with the world so early.

“I didn’t really want to announce it too soon because I feel it’s very early on in our pregnancy. But I have suffered so much in my life when it comes to wanting a family around me,” Moore told PEOPLE. “So this is the day I’ve been waiting for my entire life. It’s a dream come true.”

Moore married Marc Daly in a private ceremony last year. Daly is a businessman who owns the popular SoCo restaurant in Brooklyn, New York.

Since joining the cast of Bravo TV’s RHOA in 2012, Moore has been vocal about wanting to get married and have children. The television personality has opened up about the fact that her mother has not been present in her life since childhood.

She told PEOPLE about the rejection and abandonment that she felt from her mother which has weighed heavy on her throughout the years. After a trying relationship with her own mother, Moore calls being able to have a family of her own “the pinnacle of happiness.”

In a tweet posted last week, Moore said the hardest part of her pregnancy these days is having to wait every month to get a glimpse of her baby. While it is unclear when her baby is due, the pregnant television personality has been sharing her journey on social media.

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in the process of being filmed.