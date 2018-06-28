‘RHONJ’ Star Teresa Giudice Skips Planned Visit To Husband After Deportation Struggles Per ‘Radar Online’

The reality star sent her daughters to visit her Joe Giudice instead.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice allegedly missed her last prison visit to incarcerated husband Joe, sending her daughters alone instead. This development occurred after a judge ruled that Giudice should be deported from the United States back to Italy, according to Radar Online.

“Teresa sent her girls to visit Joe two weeks ago, but she didn’t go with them,” an insider close to the family remarked in the Radar story.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was contractually obligated to meet filming commitments for the long-running Bravo series while the couple’s four daughters Gia, Milania, Audriana, and Gabriella left.

“The girls went and saw their dad on Father’s Day. He doesn’t talk about deportation at all to them, he’s acting as if it isn’t happening,” the source said to Radar Online.

Radar reported that Joe Giudice was ordered by an immigration judge to be deported on March 14, 2018.

“Mr. Giudice applied for a cancellation of removal on May 8, 2018, and filed a motion to terminate on May 24,” a representative from the United States Department of Justice said to Radar. “Both requests remain pending.”

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesperson exclusively told Radar that Giudice could be deported even before his prison sentence ends in March 2019.

“Teresa spends all her time down at the shore. She doesn’t spend it with Joe,” the same source remarked to Radar. “She has no feelings or emotions. No one has ever made it seem like it was even a possibility that he could be deported.”

Reportedly Joe feels the same way about his pending state of deportation as Teresa. “He’s convinced he’s not getting deported,” said the insider to Radar. “He says it’s not going to happen.”

Teresa and Joe pled guilty in 2014 to bankruptcy fraud. Joe Giudice pled guilty to charges of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, bankruptcy fraud, and failure to file tax returns. The couple was sentenced together but the judge who presided over their case staggered their sentences so there would always be one parent home to take care of their daughters.

Teresa Giudice completed her 15-month sentence in December 2015 and Joe began his sentence two months later in 2016. Giudice was first incarcerated in Fort Dix’s federal prison in New Jersey. He was later transferred to Allenwood prison in Pennsylvania, according to Radar Online.

As Inquisitr previously reported, the former Bravo reality star is allegedly in removal proceedings to return to his native Italy after Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged a detainer on him, an ICE spokesman confirmed to News 4 New York.