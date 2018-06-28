Queen Elizabeth II, Feeling Ill, Cancels Plan To Attend St. Paul’s Service

Queen Elizabeth II was feeling under the weather on Thursday and had to cancel a planned appearance to attend a special service at St. Paul’s Cathedral, reports PEOPLE. The monarch hasn’t asked for a doctor to be brought in, so it is more than likely it is nothing serious but at her age, it is always better to take precautionary measures. “The Queen is also still scheduled to travel to Windsor Castle later on Thursday,” according to PEOPLE.

“The Duke of Kent is representing The Queen at a Service @StPaulsLondon today to mark the 200th Anniversary of the Most Distinguished Order of St Michael and St George,” tweeted out The Royal Family. This illness had to have been a recent development, since two nights earlier, Queen Elizabeth II was celebrating young leaders from around the world with her grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The event was held in her home at Buckingham Palace. The Queen, while 92, still has a way to go to catch up to her mother in longevity. The Queen Mum didn’t pass away until she was 101, though her father, King George VI, passed away at the young age of 56, thus making her Queen as his oldest child.

Today at Buckingham Palace, The Queen held an audience with Her Excellency the Hon. Titilupe Fanetupouvava'u Tu'ivakano on her appointment as High Commissioner for the Kingdom of Tonga. pic.twitter.com/Y93cUtspmv — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 27, 2018

But as Queen she is still seeing fit to step away from a few of her duties and allow her younger relatives to take over the reins, so to speak. “Earlier this year, Prince Harry became a patron of the Queen’s Young Leaders programme, which honors ‘exceptional’ young people for the work they do in their Commonwealth nations that brings about change.” As previously reported by Inquisitr, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will be joining her husband, Harry, in taking over the Queen’s Young Leaders program, hence why they were hosting the party that Queen Elizabeth II attended just a couple of days ago. That new royal responsibility followed Markle’s solo outing with Queen Elizabeth several weeks ago.

While Queen Elizabeth II is still going strong and tending to most of her royal duties, which she has had to do since her coronation on June 2, 1953, it shouldn’t be a surprise that she is slowly allowing others in her family to step forward and take on more. After all, she has been doing this for over 66 years. There was a time when the world expected her to step down and allow Prince Charles to become the King of England, but so far there doesn’t seem to be any sign that she will allow that to happen.