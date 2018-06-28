Kylie Jenner Stuns ‘KUWTK’ Fans With Shocking Look In New Video Tutorial

What she did that has her fans talking!

Kylie Jenner stunned her longtime fans by showcasing a shocking new look where the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen in a way unlike ever before.

Jenner posted a new video for Vogue where she went bare-faced and showed fans in just 34 easy steps how she applies her makeup. The 10-minute video shows fans how they too can get the sculpted and flawless look made popular by Jenner and her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Khloe Kardashian.

The fact that she can do 34 steps of a makeup routine is impressive enough. But the fact that she can do it in 10 minutes is likely a plus for the 20-year-old new mother of 5-month-old Stormi.

Just some of the tools in the reality star’s beauty arsenal are brow pencil, concealer, eyeshadow, baking powder, lip liner, bronzer, blush, and highlighter and that’s just to start.

The owner of the Kylie Cosmetics line of beauty products stunned her fans by beginning the tutorial sans makeup, something she does not do often for the cameras.

Jenner revealed her beauty process in a new Vogue video, demonstrating an eye-shadow look, and her secret for applying highlighter without looking overdone.

“I kind of like my freckles to show through my makeup,” Jenner says as she mixed two types of foundation in the video. “I know it looks like I’m putting like loads on, but I blend it out really good so that it doesn’t look too heavy.”

She begins the video with a lesson on how to get the now-iconic Jenner eyebrow arch. People reported the entire makeup process, which is detailed and rather time-consuming for the average woman.

“The star first begins with her eyebrows, then moves onto concealer around her eyes, followed by eyeshadow (from Kylie Cosmetics of course), which she likes to apply before foundation to ensure nothing smudges. She then moves onto foundation and concealer, setting powder and KKW Beauty contour powder, before she applies loose powder to ‘bake’ her makeup before moving to her lips,” reported People.

In the tutorial, Jenner spoke once again about her insecurities, focusing her attention on her lips, which she always felt were too thin.

“When I was insecure about my lips, I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident,” said Jenner. She revealed in an interview that she began getting lip fillers when she was just 15-years-old.

The Sun reported that the former Life of Kylie star explained, “I was 15 and I was insecure about my lips. I had really small lips, and it was, like, one of my first kisses, and a guy was like, ‘I didn’t think you’d be a good kisser because you have such small lips.’ I took that really hard. Just when a guy you like says that… I don’t know, it just really affected me. I didn’t feel desirable or pretty.”

To round off her look, she adds blush, black and brown mascara, highlighter, lip gloss, brow gel, blush, and makeup setting spray.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on E!