‘One Piece’ Chapter 909 Spoilers: Zoro Draws First Blood In Wano, Marco The Phoenix Appears

Will Marco the Phoenix agree to join Monkey D. Luffy in his fight against Emperor Kaido?

One Piece Chapter 909 is yet to be officially released but spoilers are already surfacing on the web. The upcoming chapter will surely surprise and excite lots of fans as it will already be featuring the start of the Wano Arc. Will the Strawhat Pirates succeed to free the Wano Country from the remnants of the Beast Pirates?

In the spoiler posted at Oro Jackson, One Piece Chapter 909 will start with the meeting of Nekomamushi, one of the guardians of Zou, and Marco the Phoenix, the first division commander of the Whitebeard Pirates. Marco is currently serving as a doctor in a small village built by the late Edward Newgate. The village is located in a poor country that was removed from the World Government because of their inability to pay the Celestial Dragon’s tax.

It was the place where the Grudge War between the Blackbeard Pirates and the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates led by Marco and other commanders happened. The Whitebeard Pirates suffered a huge defeat and almost everything in the country was destroyed. Only the village where they are currently staying was spared, and Marco is doing his best to protect it since it is a memento of their former captain.

One Piece Chapter 909 spoilers revealed that Whitebeard was an orphan who grew up in the village. When he became a pirate, Whitebeard was secretly sending money and goods to help the people of the country. Shanks and Marco buried Whitebeard’s corpse in an island close to the village. As their conversation goes deeper, Marco told Nekomamushi about Edward Weevil, a Warlord who is believed to be the son of Whitebeard.

WANO CONFIRMED FOR ONE PIECE CHAPTER 909 https://t.co/jG35tf341R pic.twitter.com/sHfyIrNJVe — Zypher ???? AX (@ProZypher) June 26, 2018

When Weevil first appeared in One Piece, Bakkin revealed that she was the only woman that Whitebeard loved. Marco said that Bakkin was on Moby Dick 40 years ago. As of now, they are finding all the remnants of the Whitebeard Pirates, believing that the late Yonkou left a huge amount of treasure. Marco told Nekomamushi that Weevil and his mother could arrive in the village soon.

Meanwhile, One Piece Chapter 909 also featured the Strawhat Pirates in the Wano Country. To avoid being noticed by Kaido’s subordinate, Franky, Usopp, and Robin decide to use a different name and disguise as a worker. Zoro is also in disguise and currently wandering around the country on his own. The Shogun of Wano called Orochi and their subordinates made the Beast Pirates believe that they are now working for Kaido. They are quietly executing their mission and making preparations for the upcoming war.

A commotion started in the town where the Strawhat Pirates are in. The magistrate succeeded to catch a stranger who is randomly attacking people. One Piece Chapter 909 spoilers revealed that the culprit is Zoro, who is ordered to commit Seppuku – a form of Japanese ritual suicide by disembowelment. With the Shusui sword as the evidence, Zoro was accused of killing a samurai named Ryuma. It was the same samurai Zoro fought at Thriller Bark.

Zoro was given a small katana to commit Seppuku. However, he realized that the man who murdered Ryuma is the magistrate. Without hesitation, Zoro attacked the magistrate and apologized to Kinemon.